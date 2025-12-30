There were four goals in the first half hour and none to follow as Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea were frustrated to draw out-of-form Bournemouth 2-2 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

David Brooks staked the Cherries to an early lead but Chelsea struck for two before Justin Kluivert gave the game its final score line in the 27th minute.

The Blues could not flip the script via substitutions as Cole Palmer’s exit after 63 minutes turned out to be the death knell for their control of the game.

And in fact Chelsea needed a penalty and a few solid saves from Robert Sanchez just to grab a point at home, as this result will do very little to slow the roller coaster ride for Maresca.

But how will he view it?

Enzo Maresca reaction as Chelsea can’t find winner in 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

We’ll share all of Maresca’s words as soon as he speaks from Stamford Bridge.