Carson Beck
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Geno Auriemma
Women's basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhaveltmangoal_251230.jpg
Veltman brings Brighton level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_wolkrejcigoal_251230.jpg
Krejci heads Wolves level with Manchester United
nbc_csu_ravenssteelers_251230.jpg
'Everything on the line' in Steelers vs. Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Carson Beck
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Geno Auriemma
Women’s basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year

nbc_pl_bhaveltmangoal_251230.jpg
Veltman brings Brighton level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_wolkrejcigoal_251230.jpg
Krejci heads Wolves level with Manchester United
nbc_csu_ravenssteelers_251230.jpg
‘Everything on the line’ in Steelers vs. Ravens

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Enzo Maresca reaction as Chelsea can’t find winner in 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

  
Published December 30, 2025 04:34 PM

There were four goals in the first half hour and none to follow as Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea were frustrated to draw out-of-form Bournemouth 2-2 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

David Brooks staked the Cherries to an early lead but Chelsea struck for two before Justin Kluivert gave the game its final score line in the 27th minute.

The Blues could not flip the script via substitutions as Cole Palmer’s exit after 63 minutes turned out to be the death knell for their control of the game.

And in fact Chelsea needed a penalty and a few solid saves from Robert Sanchez just to grab a point at home, as this result will do very little to slow the roller coaster ride for Maresca.

But how will he view it?

Enzo Maresca reaction as Chelsea can’t find winner in 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

We’ll share all of Maresca’s words as soon as he speaks from Stamford Bridge.