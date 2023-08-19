Heung-min Son on Angeball at Tottenham: “It’s very enjoyable”

LONDON -- Heung-min Son is the new talisman for Tottenham.

And judging by the manner of their 2-0 home win against Manchester United on Saturday, the new Tottenham is in good hands with their new captain setting the tone for this new exciting style of play.

Harry Kane is gone and Son and Co. are determined to usher in a new era at Spurs.

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk what it was like to be Tottenham captain at home for the first time, Son shared his delight.

“It was a special, special feeling,” Son said. “Obviously with the result it made it even more special. Credit to the players that bring an amazing performance and we are very happy after that.”

Angeball a big hit

Tottenham’s fans were also incredibly happy with not only the win but also the way Ange Postecoglou’s side played. There is a wave of euphoria and optimism about what the new Spurs manager can build and the new rhythmic, roaring chant Spurs fans have for him is probably still reverberating around a street in north London somewhere.

The team hummed and buzzed to the beat of that chant, especially in the second half, as they rode their luck but eventually bulldozed United on their way to victory.

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk in the tunnel area after the win, Son admitted he loves playing this attacking style of play (already widely branded ‘Angeball’) but he’s trying his best to keep things calm.

“Look, everyone is talking about how we play and yeah it is good, we are enjoying it and having a good time. But it is only the second game of the season,” Son said. “We have to stay calm and stay with [our feet] on the floor so that we can still improve.

“I think the manager still wants to explain the perfect football and how he wants to adapt to it. The players all know and I don’t think they are celebrating too much about this result because there are so many games ahead. It is very enjoyable, attacking football which is very, very good. There is still so much room to improve.”

What next for Tottenham?

With optimism still thick in the air, what was the message from Postecoglou to his captain, and the rest of the Tottenham team, after such an uplifting performance and win?

“Everyone is sticking really tight together, which is very, very important,” Son said. “Obviously he [Postecoglou] was very happy about it, performance wise, but he still wants to improve. He is very hungry to improve the players, the way we play, which is very important.

“I think the players have to listen because obviously it is a massive result but if you want to be a better team you have to think about improvement not just being happy with these results. It is very important for the future. We have to look forward to improve.”

