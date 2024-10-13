How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Argentina can move to the precipice of 2026 World Cup qualification if the defending tournament champions can cool off red-hot Bolivia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Lionel Scaloni’s men are atop the CONMEBOL table with 19 points from nine fixtures, eight clear of the seventh-place playoff spot.

Bolivia are flying, winners of three-straight qualifiers including a stunning 1-0 win of Colombia in El Alto on Thursday.

Santos starlet Miguel Terceros has scored in all three of those wins, and now gets a chance to flex against the two-time reigning Copa America winners.

How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia live, stream link, TV channel and start time

Kick off time: 8pm ET - Tuesday, October 15

Venue: Estadio Monumental — Buenos Aires

TV Channel: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Universo en Espanol

Argentina team news, focus

Argentina drew Venezuela in Maturin last time out via after Nicolas Otamendi’s goal was offset when Salomon Rondon scored for La Vinotinto (Yes, it’s 2024), Three very young players are in the squad as Como forward Nico Paz, Leicester City’s Facundo Buonanotte, and Lanus defender Julio Soler enter the fold. Only Buonanotte has been capped (two).

Bolivia team news, focus

Terceros has been a leading light on this lesser-known side, but there’s quality in all phases of the game. Luis Haquin’s side is heavily-domestic and very familiar with each other, although there’s a good deal of youth in the squad as well.

Argentina vs Bolivia prediction

Surely not? A reality check for Bolivia awaits in Buenos Aires. If it doesn’t, well, then the Bolivians will be well on their way to a surprise World Cup bid, because points in Argentina are a big ask for anyone. Argentina 3-1 Bolivia,