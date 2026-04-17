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How to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 17, 2026 09:31 AM

Top four hopefuls and Europa League favorites Aston Villa host European hopefuls Sunderland on Sunday with both teams eager to finish the season strongly.

WATCH Aston Villa v Sunderland

Unai Emery has led Villa to the semifinals of the Europa League where they face fellow Midlands club Nottingham Forest (who they drew 1-1 with last weekend in the league) for a spot in the final in Istanbul in May. In the Premier League they sit in fourth place, seven points ahead of sixth-place Chelsea, so a win this weekend would be huge in cementing their spot in the top five which guarantees Champions League qualification for next season.

Sunderland have won three of their last four games and are back on track as Regis Le Bris’ side beat Spurs at home last weekend to boost their European hopes. The Black Cats are involved in an almighty scrap for European qualification, which is an incredible feat given this is their first year back in the Premier League.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (April 19)
Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

Villa hammered Bologna in midweek to seal their spot in the Europa League semifinals and Emery, a serial winner of that competition, has plenty of players back from injury to really boost his options in the final weeks of the campaign. Ollie Watkins is in great form with John McGinn and Youri Tielemans back fit and flying, while Morgan Rogers is a real delight to watch.

Sunderland team news, focus

Romain Mundle, Simon Moore, Jocelin Ta Bi and Bertrand Traore are out, while Nilson Angulo and Dan Ballard are doubts. Sunderland have a very solid, settled side with Brian Brobbey leading the line superbly up top and Granit Xhaka running the show in midfield. Sunderland are dangerous on the break and Diarra, Le Fee and Sadiki are excellent in breaking from midfield and supporting Brobbey.

Aston Villa vs Sunderland prediction

Villa will force the issue and will likely have too much for the Black Cats, but they do play a high defensive line so could be caught out. Aston Villa 3-1 Sunderland.