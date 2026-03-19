How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Surging Manchester United head to upstarts Bournemouth on Friday aiming to keep their superb form going as they chase Champions League qualification.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Manchester United

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games but have drawn their last four in a row. The Cherries drew 0-0 at Burnley last weekend and even though they lost some ground in the race for European qualification, they have recovered impressively after a big downturn in results during November and December. When these two met at Old Trafford in December it was a memorable 4-4 draw but both teams are very different now.

Michael Carrick has been flying as interim boss of Man United, losing just one of his first nine games in charge as the Red Devils have won seven times under their former star midfielder and secured an impressive 3-1 home victory against Aston Villa last weekend. That has seen them surge up to third in the table and they can really put the pressure on their top four rivals with a win on Friday at Bournemouth, as Liverpool and Chelsea both have tricky away tests on Saturday.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Friday (March 20)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Bournemouth team news, focus

Injuries have been a constant struggle for Bournemouth to manage this season and they are now missing USMNT star Tyler Adams in midfield with Lewis Cook, Justin Kluivert and Julio Soler also out. Iraola demands high-pressing and that starts in midfield with Alex Scott and Ryan Christie the heartbeat of this team. Teenage Brazilian winger Rayan, who was bought in January to replace Antoine Semenyo, is a real talent and has just been called up to his national team for the first time.

Manchester United team news, focus

Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt remain out injured, while Lisandro Martinez is getting close to a return. United have a very settled lineup with Bruno Fernandes in fantastic form as the primary playmaker and the trio of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are so dangerous on the counter. And oh yeah, Benjamin Sesko just keeps on scoring off the bench too.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction

United will have to win the midfield scrap but they should have enough quality in the attacking areas to edge this one. Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United.