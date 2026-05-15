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How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 15, 2026 08:46 AM

Brentford’s aim to reach Europe would get a significant boost with a win over potentially-weary Crystal Palace at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Bees sit eighth with 51 points, just three points clear of 12th and two back of seventh-place Brighton. A win would be massive and they may just have the right opponent.

WATCH Brentford v Crystal Palace

Palace are returning from a 3-0 midweek loss at Manchester City, their fifth-straight game without a Premier League win despite back-to-back wins over Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Conference League Final.

The Eagles are set for their sixth game in 18 days dating back to April 30, while Brentford will be playing their fourth game since April 27.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Rico Henry (thigh)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Evann Guessand (knee), Borna Sosa (unspecified), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Brentford vs Crystal Palace prediction

It’s a terrific opportunity for the Bees to get more than a point. even if Palace were plenty rotated at midweek. Igor Thiago could even put some very mild heat on Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race. Maybe. Brentford 2-0 Palace.