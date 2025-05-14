 Skip navigation
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 14, 2025 01:25 PM

Chelsea’s tenuous hold on a Champions League space meets an old rival when lower-half Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on Friday.

The Blues enter Week 37 with 63 points, above sixth-place Aston Villa on goal differential and seventh-place Nottingham Forest by a single point.

WATCH — Chelsea v Manchester United

Enzo Maresca’s men control their own destiny with the visit from the Red Devils before a potentially-huge scrap at Forest to close the season.

As for Friday’s visitors, Manchester United are prepping for the Europa League Final, their only path to the Champions League thanks to a mostly-abysmal Premier League campaign.

The 16th-place Red Devils go to London with more than a single eye on their Wednesday UEL Final against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Friday
Venue: Stamford Bridge
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Nicolas Jackson (suspension), Jadon Sancho (loan - unable to fce parent club), Christopher Nkunku (undisclosed), Aaron Anselmino (thigh), Wesley Fofana (thigh - out for season), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (hamstring - out for season), Marc Guiu (thigh)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Matthijs de Ligt (knee), Diogo Dalot (calf), Joshua Zirkzee (thigh - MORE), Ayden Heaven (leg - MORE), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Toby Collyer (leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Leny Yoro (ankle)

Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction

This, in theory, should look more like a Conference League match than a Premier League match, as the Blues will arrive with urgency while United simply want to be healthy for Spurs and the UEL Final. Of course Amorim will expect fire from the players he selects for this match, but Chelsea’s first-choice team — even without suspended Nicolas Jackson — is better than United’s first-choice team, let alone its depth. Chelsea 3-1 Man United.