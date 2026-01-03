 Skip navigation
How to watch Everton vs Brentford live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 3, 2026 11:09 AM

Two teams unexpectedly pushing for European qualification meet at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday as Everton host Brentford.

WATCH Everton v Brentford

The Toffees won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest last time out and David Moyes’ side continue to be solid defensively and are working a few things out in attack despite missing key players.

Brentford are a real handful to play against and they drew 0-0 at home to Spurs on Thursday as they continue to overachieve and sit one point behind Everton heading into this game.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday (January 4)
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Liverpool
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are at AFCON, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jarrad Branthwaite, Carlos Alcaraz and Seamus Coleman are out injured. Michael Keane is pushing to be available, while Thierno Barry will likely get the nod to start up top.

Brentford team news, focus

Frank Onyeka and Dango Ouattara are away at AFCON, while Josh Dasilva, Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are out injured. Once again the duo of Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago will look to cause havoc on the counter.

Everton vs Brentford prediction

This should be a beauty of a game as both teams will go for it and back themselves to win it. Everton will prevail. Everton 2-1 Brentford.