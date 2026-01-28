 Skip navigation
How to watch live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 28, 2026 02:28 AM

Tottenham Hotspur are once again (massively) under-performing in the Premier League and (slightly) over-performing in Europe, with Thomas Frank’s side needing to beat Eintracht Frankfurt to secure a top-eight place in the UEFA Champions League.

MORELatest Champions League table

It’s been a mostly miserable first season in charge for Frank, but Spurs (14 points) sit 5th ahead of Wednesday’s finale (3 pm ET) — not a bad debut in European competition, now if only they weren’t 14th in the PL and slipping toward the relegation zone for the second straight season. Spurs, who have won just two of 11 home league games this season, won all four at home in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Spurs, who have picked up 19 of their 28 PL points away from home, are yet to win on the road in the Champions League. So unpredictable, it’s predictable.

For live updates and highlights throughout Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 28)
Venue: Deutsche Bank Park — Frankfurt, Germany
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Eintracht Frankfurt team news, focus

OUT: Michy Batshuayi (ankle), Younes Ebnoutalib (knee), Elias Baum (knee), Can Uzun (undisclosed), Timothy Chandler (undisclosed), Jonathan Burkardt (calf)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Richarlison (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) |QUESTIONABLE: Micky van de Ven (undisclosed)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt will be without their two top scorers in the league (Burkardt and Uzun) and they haven’t won a game in any competition since before Christmas. Spurs couldn’t possibly snap another long winless skid, could they? Frankfurt 1-2 Spurs.