How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Manchester City can close the title gap to two points by beating familiar foes Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men are five points back of table-topping Arsenal and have played one fewer game than their rivals after the Gunners drew Wolves 2-2 at midweek.

Now they’re tasked with meeting Newcastle for the fourth of at least five meetings this year, having lost to the Magpies in the league and beaten them decisively over a pair of League Cup semifinal ties. The two rivals will tangle in the FA Cup next month.

Newcastle are on an uptick in form but also dealing with their return from a massive away day at Qarabag in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie with the Azerbaijani side.

Can they kick off the time zones and make it four-straight wins across all competitions after beating Spurs in the PL, Aston Villa in the FA Cup, and Qarabag in the UCL?

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday

Venue: The Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Jeremy Doku (calf), Josko Gvardiol (ankle), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (knee), Max Alleyne (knock)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Miley (knee), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Yoane Wissa (training), Sven Botman (back)

Manchester City vs Newcastle prediction

How very rare for Man City to be waiting a busy rival’s visit from far away, and Newcastle are also without talisman Bruno Guimaraes. The Magpies can deliver a positive result but there’s too much going against them to forecast such a thing. Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle United.