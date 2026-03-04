How to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes will be challenged by desperate Nottingham Forest on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

City remain five points back of Arsenal with a match-in-hand and a match to play against the first-place Gunners, but have to keep winning to maintain control of their destiny.

WATCH — Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Up next is a Forest side which is still looking for its bump from the firing of Sean Dyche and the hiring of Vitor Pereira, at least in terms of Premier League wins and relief from the bottom three.

Forest are two points clear of 18th-place West Ham and eight ahead of 19th-place Burnley with 10 matches left on their league docket. The Europa League last 16 side have lost both of their PL matches under Pereira, 1-0 at home to Liverpool and 2-1 at Brighton and they’re winless in five-consecutive league matches under any manager.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Live online via Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Max Alleyne (knock), Josko Gvardiol (ankle), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (knee), Nico O’Reilly (ankle)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Willy Boly (knee), Stefan Ortega (calf), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee)

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest prediction

We suppose there’s a slight chance that City could be looking to a daunting week that includes trips to Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday and a visit to Real Madrid for a Champions League last 16 first leg on March 11, but that’s really stretching in hopes of an upset, isn’t it? Even without Gvardiol and perhaps Haaland and O’Reilly, this should only go one way. Man City 3-0 Nottingham Forest.