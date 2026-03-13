 Skip navigation
How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published March 13, 2026 09:51 AM

Manchester United aim to rebound from the first loss of Michael Carrick’s tenure as caretaker manager when Aston Villa come to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils were surprised by 10-man Newcastle United when William Osula’s counterattacking golazo halted their unbeaten run at 11 and dropped Carrick’s record to 6-1-1 since taking the reins from ousted boss Ruben Amorim.

United have 51 points, above Villa on goal differential and three better than Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for a top-five spot.

WATCH Manchester United v Aston Villa

Villa return from a winning first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie with Lille, and have to find their feet quickly to stop their season from seeing three-straight Premier League losses for the first time.

Unai Emery’s men had been part of the Premier League title race and would sure love to earn their way back to the Champions League via the league route even if the Europa League is still an option. They’re getting healthier but going to Old Trafford will ask a lot given their week in France.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday
Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (calf), Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Mason Mount (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Noussair Mazraoui (foot)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (calf)

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction

Manchester United are heavy favorites here and Carrick’s had training ground time to prep for Villa. Lying in wait is a good spot for the Red Devils whether in counterattack or with control of the ball. Bruno Fernandes’ fantastic season and Benjamin Sesko’s fine scoring form is even better. Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa.