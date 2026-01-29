How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

In-form Manchester United host overacheiving Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday in what promises to be a really tight game.

WATCH — Manchester United v Fulham

Michael Carrick has got off to the dream start as United’s interim boss as he followed up a derby win against Man City with a miraculous, and dramatic, 3-2 away victory at Arsenal last weekend. United are in the top four heading into this weekend and Champions League qualification is very possible. Carrick has given United’s star players a real boost and has returned them to being a brilliant counter-attacking team.

Fulham secured a big comeback win late on against Brighton last weekend with their main man Harry Wilson scoring the winner in the 92nd minute. Marco Silva’s side are only four points behind United in the table and are pushing hard to qualify for Europe. That is very possible given the solid form of their experienced squad and their light schedule compared to the teams around them.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (February 1)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

Carrick has gone to a back four and Kobbie Mainoo has been a revelation since returning in midfield. Bryan Mbeumo has been leading the line superbly with Bruno Fernandes using his quality just behind him. However, Carrick will have to change things up as Patrick Dorgu has injured his hamstring. That is a blow given his excellent recent form and the screamer he scored against Arsenal. Still, United have plenty of options out wide and either Sesko or Cunha could come in up top with Mbeumo or Diallo switching to the left.

Fulham team news, focus

There is a very settled look to this Fulham lineup and injuries have been kind to them this season, but Sasa Lukic, Rodrigo Muniz and Kenny Tete remain out. The trio of Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson and Emile Smith Rowe have been linking up really well in attack and Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin have been chipping in with goals and big performances out wide.

Manchester United vs Fulham prediction

This feels like United will just edge it but Fulham are very dangerous on the counter. Go for a narrow home win. Manchester United 2-1 Fulham.