How to watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Holiday Bowl-Arizona at Southern Methodist
Jennings throws for 278 yards to lead SMU to 24-19 Holiday Bowl win over No. 21 Arizona
NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-Wake Forest at Mississippi State
Robby Ashford leads Wake Forest past Mississippi State 43-29 in Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz
How to watch the 2026 Dakar Rally on Peacock: Schedule, TV and stream info, route, entry list

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_260103.jpg
Ayari blasts Brighton 2-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_wolgoal3_260103.jpg
Mane drills Wolves 3-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260103.jpg
Rutter thumps Brighton 1-0 in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Holiday Bowl-Arizona at Southern Methodist
Jennings throws for 278 yards to lead SMU to 24-19 Holiday Bowl win over No. 21 Arizona
NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-Wake Forest at Mississippi State
Robby Ashford leads Wake Forest past Mississippi State 43-29 in Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz
How to watch the 2026 Dakar Rally on Peacock: Schedule, TV and stream info, route, entry list

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_260103.jpg
Ayari blasts Brighton 2-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_wolgoal3_260103.jpg
Mane drills Wolves 3-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260103.jpg
Rutter thumps Brighton 1-0 in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 3, 2026 11:39 AM

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace on Sunday with both teams aiming to push closer to the top six.

WATCH Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Newcastle won 3-1 at Burnley on Tuesday out as Eddie Howe’s side have been inconsistent but are still within touching distance of the top six.

So are Oliver Glasner’s Palace but they were disappointed to cough up a late goal to draw 1-1 at home with Fulham on Thursday and the Eagles are without a win in six games in all competitions.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday (January 4)
Venue: St James’ Park — Newcastle
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Newcastle team news, focus

Newcastle have a lengthy injury list with Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Emil Krafth (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) all out. Tino Livramento, Anthony Elanga, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman are all doubts. The main plan is to get the ball to Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as often as possible and whip in crosses for Nick Woltemade to finish, while Yoane Wissa is also now a very good option up top and it would be great to see him start in support of Woltemade.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah remain out, Ismaila Sarr is away on AFCON duty and Will Hughes is struggling with an injury. New club record signing Brennan Johnson is set to make his Palace debut and it will be intriguing to see how he slots into this team.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like a good time for Newcastle to play Palace and their attackers will be full of confidence. Newcastle 3-1 Crystal Palace.