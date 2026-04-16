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How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 16, 2026 07:36 AM

Eddie Howe welcomes his old club Bournemouth to St. James’ Park on Saturday as his current side, Newcastle United, may be spiraling into the summer.

The Magpies have seven losses and just three wins in their last 10 Premier League matches, the latest of which was a blown lead against Crystal Palace in an uninspiring response to a blown lead and derby loss to Sunderland on March 22. That leaves Newcastle in danger of missing out on a European return, five points back of seventh-place Brentford and six behind sixth-place Chelsea.

WATCH Newcastle v Bournemouth

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are coming off a memorable 2-1 win at Arsenal have not lost a Premier League match since January 3, winning five times and drawing seven other outings to sit 11th on the table with 45 points.

Those draws means that despite their unblemished couple of months, they would be behind the Magpies with a loss on Saturday. And there’s a question of how the Cherries will react to the public announcement of manager Andoni Iraola’s departure at the end of the season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Joelinton (suspension), Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT:Lewis Cook (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Julio Soler (thigh)

Newcastle vs Bournemouth prediction

This is a huge test of Newcastle’s mettle. Bournemouth are very good and the Magpies look a shell of themselves as Howe’s club legend status as both clubs looms over this one. However, it feels like there’s still enough SJP magic for Sandro Tonali and the hosts to ride toward three points. Newcastle 3-2 Bournemouth.