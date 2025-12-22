How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Newcastle United look to continue its recent mastery of Manchester United when the Bruno Fernandes-less Red Devils hit St. James’ Park on Friday for the Premier League’s lone Boxing Day affair.

The Magpies have won five of six meetings with Man United since the Red Devils won the 2022-23 League Cup Final over their Friday hosts.

They’ll feel good about extended that streak as Fernandes is suffering through a “soft tissue” injury and is expected to miss some time, while Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui, and Bryan Mbeumo have left the club for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Newcastle bounced back from a dismal performance in the Wear-Tyne derby to beat Fulham in a League Cup quarterfinal and draw Chelsea in the Premier League last week. The Magpies sit 11th on the Premier League table with 23 points.

The total is three fewer than seventh-place Manchester United, who are eyeing a win that would bring them level on points with fourth-place Chelsea and fifth-place Liverpool to start the Premier League weekend.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle upon Tyne

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Tino Livramento (knee), Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Sven Botman (lower back), Emil Krafth (thigh), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Nick Pope (knock)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Bruno Fernandes (soft tissue - MORE), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Noussair Mazraoui (international duty - AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (international duty - AFCON), Amad Diallo (international duty - AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Kobbie Mainoo (calf)

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction

Ruben Amorim has done some wonderful things for Manchester United but St. James’ Park is a very difficult place to play as a visitor and he’s missing his best center back (De Ligt), playmaker (Fernandes), forward (Mbeumo), and a wingback who is at-worst tied for the best option at that position (Diallo). The Magpies aren’t super healthy either but have their top dogs and should have enough to join the Red Devils on 26 points as Nick Woltemade and/or Yoane Wissa will find the score sheet. Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester United.