How to watch PSV vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal’s last shot at a trophy begins on Tuesday, when Mikel Arteta and Co., visit Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

The Gunners sit 2nd in the Premier League but have fallen miles off the pace of leaders Liverpool in recent weeks (13 points back with 11 games to play, including a game in hand), while also bowing out of the FA Cup (third round, to Manchester United) and the League Cup (semifinals, to Newcastle) since the calendar turned over to 2025. Arsenal have won half of their 14 games in 2025 (all competitions) as Arteta’s options in attack have dwindled down to very few due to injuries. Most notably, Bukayo Saka (hamstring) hasn’t played since Dec. 21 and though the star winger is nearing a return, he isn’t expected back until after next week’s second leg, at least. Defensive midfielder Mikel Merino has moonlighted at center forward in the wake of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus suffering season-ending injuries. Merino scored twice (off the bench) in Arsenal’s first game following Havertz’s injury, but the Gunners haven’t scored a goal in two games since, losing to West Ham and drawing Nottingham Forest 0-0.

Injuries have also left PSV a bit shorthanded, with their considerable corp of Americans taking the brunt of them. USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi is PSV’s joint-top scorer in the Eredivisie (11 goals, plus 2 more in the Champions League), but the 22-year-old injured his knee and hasn’t played since their 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Jan. 29. Midfielder Malik Tillman was also enjoying a fantastic season (7 goals in the league, 3 in the Champions League) before he suffered a serious ankle injury that required surgery a couple weeks prior to Pepi going down. And then there’s right back Segino Dest, who signed on a free transfer in the summer and is still working his way back from a torn ACL while on loan to PSV last spring.

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday

Venue: Philips Stadion — Eindhoven

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

PSV team news, focus

OUT: Ricardo Pepi (knee), Malik Tillman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Sergino Dest (knee), Esmir Bajraktarevic (undisclosed)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

PSV vs Arsenal prediction

PSV will be emboldened by Arsenal’s lack of attacking threat, just as they were against Juventus in the playoff round, and will feel they can cause a major upset. Peter Bosz’s side won four of their final five games to advance from the league phase and have seemingly put all their eggs in the European basket this season, winning just one of their last seven in the league. PSV 1-1 Arsenal.

