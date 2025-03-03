How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The Spanish capital will be abuzz for the next week with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid set to face off in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, beginning with the first leg at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Real Madrid, the reigning European champions, earned their way into the round of 16 by beating Premier League side Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate in the playoff round after a subpar (by their standards) saw them finish 11th (out of 36) in the brand new league phase format. Atletico Madrid, by comparison, finished 5th and earned a bye from the first knockout round.

The Madrid rivals have already played twice in La Liga this season, with both games ending in a 1-1 draw and the home side coming back from a goal down to equalize on both occasions. Back in September, Angel Correa rescued a point for Atleti with a 95th-minute equalizer after Eder Militao, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered in November, opened the scoring. Then in February, Julian Alvarez scored from the penalty spot but Kylian Mbappe bagged his first goal in the Madrid derby to earn a point.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Real Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Jude Bellingham (suspension - yellow card accumulation), Eder Militao (torn ACL), Dani Carvajal (torn ACL), Dani Ceballos (hamstring), Jesus Vallejo (thigh)

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

OUT: Koke (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Cesar Azpilicueta (undisclosed)

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid prediction

Jude Bellingham being suspended (yellow card accumulation) would be a debilitating blow to just about any side in the world, but for Real it likely means they will lean even more heavily into a counter-attacking approach, which suits their personnel to a T. The only problem is, Diego Simeone’s side wants to do the exact same thing. It is little wonder they have played to a pair of stalemates already this season, and you should be surprised if they do so again. Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid.

