How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Surprise package Sunderland look to keep their wonderful season going as they host fellow European hopefuls Fulham at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool last time out and remarkably that was their first home defeat of the season. The newly-promoted side have done incredibly well to stay in the top half of the table for most of the season but they’ve slipped just out of it after winning just two of their last 10 games. Sunderland need a couple of wins to get their unexpected European push back on track.

Fulham have lost four of their last five games, including three in a row, and they were hammered 3-0 at Manchester City last time out. Marco Silva is out of contract in the summer and there is uncertainty around the direction Fulham are heading in. That said, they are just two points behind Sunderland heading into this game and are still in with a shout of qualifying for Europe.

How to watch Sunderland vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (February 22)

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Sunderland team news, focus

Bertrand Traore and Granit Xhaka remain out injured for Sunderland with Xhaka’s absence a big reason for their dip in form. Le Bris will look to forward Brian Brobbey to hold the ball up and get Enzo Le Fee and Habib Diarra on the ball in midfield as much as possible. Sunderland are so dangerous from set pieces and are always in the game.

Fulham team news, focus

Fulham’s main man is Harry Wilson and he and Emile Smith Rowe are the creative hub of this Fulham side. Mexico’s Raul Jimenez is having a very good season, while Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze are battling for minutes out wide.

Sunderland vs Fulham prediction

This has a got a drawn written all over it. It will be tight and tense and both teams will probably be happy to get something from the game and move on. Sunderland 1-1 Fulham.