Jozy Altidore excited for Telemundo role; discusses USMNT strikers, hopes for 2026 World Cup

Jozy Altidore is one of the greatest strikers in USMNT history and he will be on your screens during the 2026 World Cup this summer as an analyst for Telemundo.

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Altidore, 36, only retired from playing a few years ago but has been extremely busy in his post-playing career as he’s a part-owner of the Buffalo Bills in the NFL and is part of several other business and charitable ventures and will now be part of Telemundo’s coverage.

And after 115 caps and 42 goals for the USMNT, which included appearances in both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, Altidore is extremely excited for his World Cup debut in the TV studio.

“I thought Telemundo presented me an amazing opportunity, something that I haven’t had too much opportunity to do, which is work with a Spanish speaking network. I’m really, really excited,” Altidore said. “The freshness of it and doing something different, something that I think will challenge me a great deal. I’m really excited to connect with what I feel is some of the best ways to watch a soccer game, on Spanish speaking channels. It’s so exciting, so emotional and I’m really excited to do that and cover the U.S. team and play a part in what many people are saying is the biggest World Cup in history. Obviously it is with the size and with additional teams, but also with the gravitas of holding it in the United States.”

With Mauricio Pochettino naming his 26-man squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, Altidore was asked about the striker situation.

Most people see Folarin Balogun as the undisputed starting number nine, but how close will it be between Balogun and the other two center forwards named on the roster, Haji Wright and Ricardo Pepi, for minutes at the World Cup?

“It’s a close call. I like Flo [Balogun] because I like how he reminds me of myself a bit in terms of being able to do a little bit of everything,” Altidore said. “You can run in behind, you can score one touch finish, he can beat a couple of guys off the dribble and score and bend one into the far post. We’ve seen him be cheeky with chipping the goalkeeper at difficult angles and just overall being a difficult player to play against. So I think we’ve seen that from him.

“Then Ricardo Pepi offers something different, a little bit more grafty, a little bit rough around the edges. But he’s constantly pressing and a very good finisher. Then Haji Wright is little bit of a combination of all three. I like Flo but I think we have three strikers that offer something and I think it’ll be on Flo to be dangerous and tire defenses out. Then the other guys will get minutes to make sure that they take advantage of the spaces that open up, when Flo gets out or whoever starts. They’re gonna have to combine the three of them, but I think they’re three very dangerous players so I’m excited to see them and I think they’re all going to have big time contributions.”

What, and who, is going to have to have big contributions for the USMNT to make a deep run this summer?

Altidore believes the key is building a solid foundation and getting the two USMNT superstars, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, as much help as possible.

“I think whoever plays in goal is going to be important. I think any good team, we saw that with Argentina because I don’t want people to say ‘oh, you need to to be defensive’ no, Argentina would not have won the World Cup without their goalkeeper being as spectacular as he was throughout the tournament. It will be no different from the U.S., whoever starts in goal needs to be concentrated, needs to make big time, timely saves and then from there on you’ll need a number of contributions. Obviously people will all talk about Christian but I’m not worried about Christian if I’m honest,” Altidore said.

“I’m worried about who’s going to step up and help Christian, right? Who’s going to step up and help a Weston McKennie, who I think has been known to be one of the pillars of this team. I’m not worried about the Christian’s of the world or the McKennie’s of the world. I’m looking at Tyler Adams and if he can be fit for the entire tournament. Because if he is, that’s a player that we don’t have too many of. I think that sets us apart in the tournament. Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright, can they contribute to get us goals and just be dangerous? You know, it doesn’t always have to be scoring goals, but can they be bringing other people into play, setting other players up and being a threat and behind? I think it’s going to be a combination of getting the players in and around Christian and Weston to really play to their levels and have standout performances.”

With so much talk and uncertainty around this USMNT squad under Pochettino based on a lack of form, not having the strongest XI together much in recent years and debate around tactics and personnel, Altidore is confident things will slot together this summer for this extremely talented American side.

“There’s always gonna be so many questions, right? Every tournament, you know, it’s not a big tournament if the drama isn’t attached, the question marks, the debates and I welcome it. I think it’s fun,” Altidore said. “I think it’s what makes the tournament what it is. But I also think in my opinion you’ve got to give the players some equity here. These are players that are competing in great clubs. They have for a number of years now and I think they’ve been able to develop for this moment, for a moment like this. When you look at the investment, everything done by U.S. Soccer, I think it’s to have a moment like this. Where you have the players that you’ve developed, that have gone on to do great things, and now we have them on display in the World Cup, which just happens to be the biggest one in the World Cup history. And so I like to argue that I think the players are going to come out and put in some fantastic performances, like they have been doing for their European clubs.”

Is now the time for the core USMNT group who competed in the 2022 World Cup to shake off that tag as youngsters and step up as leaders? How crucial will that be in whether or not the U.S. impress this summer?

“Absolutely and I think there’s been a lot of talk about this team and them being young. They’ve gone through a rough six to seven years. But they’ve been able to grow. That’s what I think has been the best thing,” Altidore explained. “There’s been injuries but nothing incredibly long term, so they’ve been able to kind of take breaks and come back and analyze themselves. In a lot of ways they have been prepared for this moment and I think they all have to be leaders. If we look at Tyler Adams, he’s a natural, but I think all of them have to be leaders in how they take care of themselves, how they police each other, and how they really dial in for the next month and a half to try to make history. Because I think they have all the accessible tools but it’s got to come together. We say that a lot about teams, there’s other countries that we say that a lot about in major tournaments. But I think when you’re hosting the tournament you have different elements in your favor. So, I’m very hopeful that the boys see the opportunity, they seize it, and they make the most of being at home in a tournament like this.”

Reflecting on his own World Cup memories, Altidore recalls how incredible it was to return from a tournament and see how they had captured the imagination of the nation.

He now wants the current USMNT to really harness the unprecedented support they’re going to receive from being on home soil and use it as a positive thing.

“It was always amazing to come home from a World Cup and see how it has captivated the nation,” Altidore beamed. “So you arrive home and you see all the red, white and blue, and you always say to yourself ‘man, I wish I could play a World Cup at home’ instead of coming back to it. Now it’ll be here. It’ll never leave them and it could work in your favor, and it could work against if you let it. But I believe that these guys have a wonderful opportunity to kind of captivate the nation and witness it all from start to finish. It’s very rare that you’re able to do that and that’s what I hope is the driving force. I hope it’s because that we’re playing well and the players are putting themselves out there in a way where you get the supporters behind you, by the way you’re chasing things down, by the way you’re playing for the shirt. Take tactics and all of that stuff aside. The passion, the commitment, it has to be on full display from the first whistle.”

Finally, as someone who cares so much about the game and the impact this World Cup can have on future generations in North America and the wider region, Altidore is excited and energized by what the next few months can do long-term for the sport.

“It’s a massive opportunity because we never know what the future can hold, and I think when I look at myself, I was birthed through the World Cup,” Altidore said. “My Dad, he watched the World Cup and recorded all the matches on VHS and that’s how I got into football and I was able to have a wonderful career. So imagine how many moments that I had with my Dad, how many moments this is going to create across Mexico, across the United States, across Canada, across Haiti, across all of the Caribbean, and Central America? There’s going to be a birth of thousands of footballers with a dream, and that only happens because they’re going to watch their heroes this summer.

“So in a lot of ways I do feel that the host nations have to have a good performance. I really do. Obviously they all can’t win the World Cup but they all can play in a way that inspires all the young kids watching. I do believe it’s their duty to do that because the moment where millions of kids are gonna watch and say ‘hey, I want to be like a Christian Pulisic’ or ‘I want to be like Alphonso Davies’. I think there’s a responsibility there to represent the shirt in the right way and to really show a commitment and show what it means to have this platform.”