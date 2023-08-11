Liverpool agree reported Premier League record $140 million transfer for Moises Caicedo

Liverpool have agreed a reported Premier League record transfer fee of $140 million for Moises Caicedo.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool have agreed a fee with Brighton for Caicedo, 21, as the Ecuador international looked like he would be heading to Chelsea all summer long.

Instead Liverpool have swooped in at the last minute with Caicedo set for a medical on Friday. It is not know if Caicedo will be registered in time to feature against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

Speaking about the potential deal, and admitting he didn’t like that Liverpool have spent a record transfer fee, here is what Jurgen Klopp had to say.

“The fee with the club is agreed. We will see what that means,” Klopp told reporters. “We aren’t a club with endless resources and we didn’t expect a couple of things to happen this summer. Then it happened.”

Is this a good move for Liverpool?

This is exactly what they needed after losing Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to big money Saudi Arabian deals this summer.

Caicedo is the best holding midfielder in the world under the age of 21 and is proven in the Premier League.

His dynamism is perfect for the way Klopp likes to play and this is a great fit.

With Alexis Mac Allister and Domink Szoboszlai already arriving this summer, Liverpool have a brand new midfield and they look set to be the heartbeat of the team for the next five years, at least.