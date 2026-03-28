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Laurence Fournier Beaudry, Guillaume Cizeron
Fournier Beaudry, Cizeron win ice dance world title; Zingas, Kolesnik extend U.S. medal streak
France v England - Guinness Six Nations 2026
Six Nations review: Trophy burned, 111 tries, last-second finish, France on top
RUGBYU-6 NATIONS-IRELAND-SCOTLAND
Six Nations history littered with epic last-day dramas

Top Clips

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McKennie puts the USMNT up early against Belgium
oly_fsdnc_zingaskolesnik_260328.jpg
Zingas and Kolesnik spin to ice dance podium spot
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Reddick sees spots to improve despite fast start

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Mauricio Pochettino reaction — What did USMNT boss say after being undone by Belgium barrage in Atlanta?

  
Published March 28, 2026 05:42 PM

A promising first half from Mauricio Pochettino’s United States men’s national team was undone in a second-half Belgium barrage as the USMNT’s three-match winning streak came to a crashing halt via a 5-2 blowout loss in Atlanta.

MORE — USMNT v Belgium player ratings | Recap, video highlights

Weston McKennie scored first and Patrick Agyemang late but Belgium scored three of their five goals in a 15-minute second-half span to bury the Yanks.

Now they’ll need to rebound against mighty Portugal in the same venue early next week, and Pochettino will have a mess to sort through as Timothy Weah and the back line struggled with red-hot Jeremy Doku and friends.

Mauricio Pochettino reaction — What did USMNT boss say after blowout?

We’ll share all of Mauricio Pochettino’s words as soon as he speaks from Mercedes Benz Stadium in Georgia.