Mauricio Pochettino reaction — What did USMNT boss say after being undone by Belgium barrage in Atlanta?

A promising first half from Mauricio Pochettino’s United States men’s national team was undone in a second-half Belgium barrage as the USMNT’s three-match winning streak came to a crashing halt via a 5-2 blowout loss in Atlanta.

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Weston McKennie scored first and Patrick Agyemang late but Belgium scored three of their five goals in a 15-minute second-half span to bury the Yanks.

Now they’ll need to rebound against mighty Portugal in the same venue early next week, and Pochettino will have a mess to sort through as Timothy Weah and the back line struggled with red-hot Jeremy Doku and friends.

Mauricio Pochettino reaction — What did USMNT boss say after blowout?

We’ll share all of Mauricio Pochettino’s words as soon as he speaks from Mercedes Benz Stadium in Georgia.