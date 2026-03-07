Newcastle vs Manchester City LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Manchester City seek a fourth win over Newcastle United in just under two months and a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals when they travel to St. James’ Park to meet the Magpies on Saturday.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (March 7)

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle upon Tyne

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Newcastle vs Manchester City live updates, score: 3pm ET kickoff

Newcastle lineup

Ramsdale, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Tonali, Willock, Woltemade, Elanga, Barnes, Osula

Manchester City lineup

Trafford, Nunes, Khusanov, Stones, Ake, Gonzalez, Reijnders, O’Reilly, Savinho, Doku, Marmosh

Newcastle vs Manchester City preview

City beat Newcastle 2-1 on Feb. 21 at the Etihad Stadium in Premier League play and swept the Magpies in the League Cup semifinals earlier this year.

As for Eddie Howe’s men, they are suffering important injuries in the midfield and are just 1W-1D-6L against City dating back to January 2024.

Both teams are balancing this competition with upcoming UEFA Champions League last 16 ties against Clasico rivals. Newcastle host Barcelona next week while Man City head to Real Madrid.

City have won the FA Cup on seven occasions while Newcastle have six, though City’s last win came in 2023 while the Magpies haven’t reached the final since 1999 and last won it in 1955... against City.

Newcastle team news, focus

The Magpies are severely limited in the midfield, the area which has driven their rise over the past few years. Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley remain injured while Jacob Ramsey is suspended and Sandro Tonali may even be carrying a knock (Eddie Howe says it could be a cramp that limited the Italian late versus Manchester United). If Tonali cannot go, Newcastle could be looking at a midfield of Joelinton, Joe Willock, and either a youngster or an out-of-position player like left back Lewis Hall or winger Jacob Murphy.

Manchester City team news, focus

City are still without Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, and Max Alleyne, but they could get Nico O’Reilly back for this one. The question, like Newcastle, is how Pep Guardiola will balance this tournament against next week’s trip to Real Madrid for the first leg of a UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. Omar Marmoush and Tijjani Reijnders were rested at midweek versus Forest and could start at Newcastle.

Newcastle vs Manchester City prediction

St. James’ Park is often a great equalizer and spirits are high around United following a 10-man triumph over Manchester United. City could be in a dip in form with a draw against Forest following a slim win over Leeds. Still, the question mark over Tonali really complicates the hosts’ hopes. Newcastle 0-2 Man City.