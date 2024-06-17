June 20 marks the start of the 2024 Copa America, as Argentina meet Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Eight Premier League players — almost all stars and led by Enzo Fernandez — will be on the defending champions’ side, while two lesser-known PL prospects will hope to help Canada spring an upset.

The familiar names run deep for Premier League fans in this tournament, with Brazil and Argentina full of PL stars and the United States and Colombia not too far behind the leaders.

Here’s a list of Premier League players at the 2024 Copa America, listed alphabetically by national team.

Premier League players at 2024 Copa America

Argentina

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

Bolivia

None

Brazil

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Yan Couto (Manchester City)

Joao Gomes (Wolves)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Andreas Pereira (Fulham)

Canada

Luc De Fougerolles (Fulham)

Tom McGill (Brighton)

Chile

None

Colombia

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Jhon Duran (Aston Villa)

Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace)

Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)

Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth)

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JUNE 15: Luis Diaz #7 of Colombia warms up before their international friendly match against Bolivia at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Hartford, Connecticut.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Costa Rica

Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest)

Ecuador

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

Jamaica

Michail Antonio (West Ham)

Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

Dexter Lembikisa (Wolves)

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford)

Mexico

Edson Alvarez (West Ham)

Panama

None

Paraguay

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

Julio Enciso (Brighton)

LIMA, PERU - JUNE 7: Marcos Lopez of Peru (L) fights for the ball with Miguel Almiron of Paraguay (R) during an international friendly between Peru and Paraguay at Estadio Monumental on June 7, 2024 in Lima, Peru.(Photo by Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Getty Images

Peru

None

Uruguay

Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United)

United States

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

Tim Ream (Fulham)

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Venezuela

None