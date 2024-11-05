Premier League Power Rankings, Week 10: Shocks galore shakes things up

Our Premier League Power Rankings from Matchweek 10 were very difficult to put together as there were so many shocks and surprises.

But we love it that way, don’t we?

Arsenal and Manchester City both lost, Southampton picked up their first win, Fulham roared back to win in dramatic fashion, Tottenham hammered Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest keep on winning.

Based on all of that, and following the chaos of Matchweek 10, below are our latest rankings.

The strugglers

20. Ipswich Town – Down 1

19. Wolves - Down 2

18. West Ham – Down 2

17. Southampton – Up 3

16. Leicester City - Up 2

Ipswich coughed up more points after leading as Kalvin Phillips was sent off and Leicester equalized late on. The Tractor Boys have drawn five of their 10 games but are still without a win and they’re starting to get a bit desperate. Wolves are also winless, as they looked so open defensively in their 2-2 draw at home against Crystal Palace. At the other end they created plenty but couldn’t find the winning goal and they face Southampton in a huge game before the international break. West Ham are struggling under Julen Lopetegui as they were hammered at Forest and patience is wearing thin for their new Spanish coach already, as Alvarez was sent off again. Southampton finally have a win, as they beat Everton in a tight clash. Russell Martin’s side had Aaron Ramsdale to thank for keeping them in it and his huge saves will keep them in with a chance of staying up this season too. Leicester rallied impressively at Ipswich to grab a late point and although they aren’t pretty to watch, they’re pretty good at picking up points and using their experience to somehow grind out results.

Armstrong powers Southampton in front of Everton The Saints are marching toward their first win of the season thanks to Adam Armstrong's stellar finish against the Toffees late in the second half at St. Mary's.

The middling bunch

15. Everton — Even

14. Crystal Palace – Even

13. Brentford – Down 1

12. Manchester United – Up 1

11. Brighton and Hove Albion - Down 4

The Toffees should have got at least a point at Southampton but missed big chances and switched off defensively late on. Sean Dyche was fuming with a few decisions but Everton needed more control in this game. Beto has to start as he was a real handful off the bench. Crystal Palace could have won it at Wolves but were dangerous throughout and Oliver Glasner was upset with a few key decisions. The Eagles will be just fine and have to focus on shoring things up at the back. They led for a long time at Fulham but Brentford can have no complaints in losing. They were overrun in midfield and couldn’t hold on as they conceded twice in stoppage time to lose. Thomas Frank’s side are rarely this poor in attack but Mbeumo and Wissa hardly had a kick. Manchester United were solid against Chelsea and had chances on the counter and probably should have won. Ruud van Nistelrooy has had a decent impact as interim boss ahead of Ruben Amorim taking charge but United’s forwards have to start taking their chances. Brighton took the lead at Liverpool but were then overwhelmed in the second half and collapsed to defeat. The only reason they’ve fallen so far down in our rankings is because other teams around them all had incredible results.

How much say will Amorim have at Man United? David Ornstein details the role Ruben Amorim will have at Manchester United following his appointment after Erik ten Hag's sacking.

The contenders

10. Fulham – Even

9. Aston Villa – Down 4

8. Newcastle United - Up 3

7. Bournemouth – Up 2

6. Arsenal – Down 3

Fulham were great value for their dramatic late comeback win against Brentford, as Marco Silva’s has created a really attacking side this season. Nelson, Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Traore and Pereira feeding Jimenez is a joy to watch and Fulham will surprise plenty of teams. Aston Villa’s lackluster second half at Spurs was a surprise as Unai Emery’s side had the lead at half time then capitulated to lose 4-1. Villa looked a bit tired and given their Champions League demands, we will give them a pass but they still drop down massively in our rankings. Newcastle surge up in our rankings after their resolute win against Arsenal. Eddie Howe’s side scored early and defended so well as they were very comfortable for large portions of the game. Will this kick-start their top six push? Bournemouth secured yet another massive win as they beat Manchester City at home. Andoni Iraola’s side have beaten Arsenal and City at home and drawn at Villa in their last three. Can the Cherries push for Europe? Why not. They’re intense, have Semenyo on top form and are horrible to play against. Arsenal were pretty easy to play against on Saturday and drop out of the top five of our rankings for the first time this season after their poor performance at Newcastle. That defeat was concerning for Arteta as they never truly believed they could get level and seemed to be running on empty. Odegaard is almost back and Arsenal need to regroup and reset over the international break to try and get their title push going again.

Newcastle stifle 'flat' Arsenal in upset victory Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Newcastle's upset win against Arsenal at St. James' Park in Matchweek 10.

The top dogs

5. Tottenham Hotspur – Up 3

4. Chelsea – Even

3. Manchester City – Down 1

2. Nottingham Forest – Up 4

1. Liverpool – Even

Spurs were great value for their win against Villa, even if it took them a while to be clinical. Once again they fell behind but that woke them up and they were excellent in the second half as Kulusevski ran the show and the trio of Son, Solanke and Johnson were unstoppable. Tottenham’s energy was incredible and now it’s all about finding that kind of performance consistently. Chelsea were solid and steady at Man United but a draw felt like a missed opportunity as they wasted several key openings in the first half. This young Chelsea side have to truly believe they can finish in the top four because they’re so talented and the next big step is being more ruthless. Manchester City were all over the place at Bournemouth as injuries appear to have caught up with them. Pep Guardiola’s side saw their 32-game unbeaten run end in surprising fashion but this was a game where City just couldn’t finish chances late on but could have been 3-0 down at half time. They were caught cold and now it’s all about the reaction. Surging up our rankings is Nottingham Forest, as Nuno Espirito Santo is doing a fine job. They were solid and clinical against West Ham and they have such a clear identity and settled lineup. Forest could finish in Europe, but right now they’re taking it one step at a time. Liverpool remain in top spot as they surged back to beat Brighton. The famous Anfield roar helped them come back in the second half as Mohamed Salah scored a stunner to win it. Arne Slot’s incredible start to life at Liverpool continues, and with Arsenal and Man City slipping up there’s growing belief they can do something special this season.