Premier League Power Rankings: Week 37 of 2023-24 season

The Premier League is entering the final matchweek of the season and plenty of teams are surging to the finish line.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table ]

Manchester City have the advantage in the title race but Arsenal are pushing them all the way and know if City slip up at home to West Ham on the final day they will win the title as long as they beat Everton.

Aston Villa have clinched Champions League qualification, while Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United are all scrapping away ae the race for European qualification goes down to the wire too.

At the other end of the table Sheffield United and Burnley have been relegated and Luton are about to join them barring an incredible final day set of results as Nottingham Forest are about to survive. Just.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below you will find out Premier League Power Rankings based on the current form of all 20 clubs.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 37

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Burnley - Even

18. Luton Town - Even

17. Nottingham Forest - Down 1

16. Wolves - Down 2

The Blades and Clarets are both down and the latter put up a good fight in recent weeks but Vincent Kompany’s side have just been too naive in the crucial moments at both ends. Luton look like they will make it three new boys from three heading down as their valiant effort to stay up will just come up short as they need a win, a defeat for Nottingham Forest and an incredible 12-goal swing on the final day to stay up. The Hatters have been a breath of fresh air to the Premier League but a huge injury list in the second half of the season and their defensive frailties cost them. Forest will be very relieved to have just about secured safety, while their 3-2 defeat at home against Chelsea showed us exactly what their issue is: they are fun going forward but leaky at the back. Nuno Espirito Santo has to sort out the defense if Forest are going to be well above the drop zone next season. Wolves have fallen apart late in the season due to their small squad and that’s a shame but not unexpected. They lost to Crystal Palace last weekend but Wolves give absolutely everything in every game and despite their poor finish to the season they will take positive momentum into the summer.

The scrappers

15. West Ham United - Up 2

14. Fulham - Down 2

13. Brighton - Even

12. Bournemouth - Down 1

11. Manchester United - Up 4

The Hammers beat Luton and they should have a lot more wins this season given the caliber of their squad. That is exciting heading into next season with a new manager and new ideas which should have them pushing for Europe again. Fulham are fully in vacation mode and were comfortably beaten by Man City as their could be some big changes this summer. Brighton put up a good fight against Newcastle with their draw at St James’ Park followed up by a narrow defeat at home to Chelsea but the Seagulls not being in Europe next season is a bit of a surprise given how well they started the current campaign. Bournemouth lost at home to Brentford and the one thing they must improve is taking chances as they create so many good ones each game. Still, they’re pushing for a top 10 finish on the final day which is a great achievement. Manchester United played really well in an open, entertaining game against Newcastle and they got the 3-2 win which keeps their European hopes alive. Sure, it wasn’t perfect, but Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund are the future and there is real talent in this United squad if they can become more organized and defensively sound.

The promising bunch

10. Brentford - Even

9. Tottenham Hotspur - Even

8. Everton - Even

7. Aston Villa - Even

6. Newcastle United - Down 3

Mbeumo, Wissa and Toney in full-flow is a joy to watch but obviously the latter is set to depart Brentford this summer. Still, the Bees are a fun watch and should be in midtable next season as long as they spend the Toney money wisely and get lucky with defensive injuries. Tottenham beat Burnley and were pretty good in that weird game against Man City, other than the finishing touch. Ange Postecoglou was livid with the atmosphere around that City game but Spurs have clearly made big strides forward this season and you’d back them to go far if they do indeed qualify for the Europa League next season. Everton have won four of their last five games, all while keeping a clean sheet, and Sean Dyche’s men have finished the season superbly. Even with all of the off-field issues, Everton have been solid and reliable amid all of the turmoil. Next season the top 10 could beckon as long as they sort things out off the pitch. Aston Villa secured Champions League qualification thanks to their comeback draw with Liverpool and Spurs’ midweek defeat and that is a remarkable achievement for Unai Emery and his players. This squad truly embodies Emery’s playing philosophy and drive and it will be fun to see the players they recruit this summer to take them to the next step. Newcastle have slumped at precisely the wrong time as they drew at home with Brighton and lost at Man United to put a huge dent in their European hopes. They can still reach Europe but it will probably be the Conference League and it is still up in the air.

The leading lights

5. Liverpool - Down 1

4. Chelsea - Up 2

3. Crystal Palace - Up 2

2. Arsenal - Even

1. Manchester City - Even

Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool is about to end and it’s ending the way it started: with chaotic games full of goals. Their 3-3 draw at Villa summed up why Liverpool didn’t win the league because defensively they just haven’t been good enough throughout the season. Still, it will be a very cool scene at Anfield this Sunday when Klopp says goodbye to the Kop for the final time. After such a tough time with injuries and a rollercoaster of emotions, Chelsea are flying under Mauricio Pochettino late in the season with four wins in a row and they are pushing hard for Europa League qualification. Caicedo, Cucurella, Palmer, Jackson and Gallagher have been excellent while Nkunku is back fit and making a difference late in the season. Crystal Palace tore Wolves apart to make it five wins from six as Eze, Olise and Mateta are in sensational form. Can Palace keep hold of Eze and Olise this summer? If they do, they could make a push for Europe next season. Arsenal are looking so solid and ground out the win they needed at Man United to take the title race to the final day. Even if they come up short it has been a season of massive progress, especially defensively, as Saliba holds everything together at the back. Man City were imperious at Fulham and efficient at Tottenham as they did what they needed to do to put the title in their own hands. They were nervous at Spurs and had substitute goalkeeper Ortega to thank for a great late save to keep them ahead. Everybody has stepped up all season long for City and their incredible squad depth, plus amazing individual talent, is why they will probably win the league. They know if they beat West Ham at home on the final day they will win the title but late drama in the title race on the final day follows City around and this may not be as easy as many believe it will be.

