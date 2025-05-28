The Premier League’s transfer rumor mill has been buzzing early thanks to the Club World Cup allowing for transfers from June 1-10 before a six-day slumber.

Call it a training camp for our truth detectors, though here you won’t need any of that.

Every item below is a completed Premier League move, whether players skipping town or joining a new team.

It should be a wild summer as Manchester United is expected to undergo a big overhaul and plenty of other teams need an infusion of new talent.

Premier League transfers: All ins and ons from the Summer 2025 transfer window

Arsenal

No completed moves yet.

Aston Villa

In

Yasin Ozcan (Kasimpasa)

Out

Robin Olsen (released)

Bournemouth

In

Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient)

Out

Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid)

Jaidon Anthony (Burnley)

Brentford

In

Michael Kayode (Fiorentina)

Out

Ben Mee (released)

Brighton

In

Tommy Watson (Sunderland)

Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen)

Burnley

In

Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea)

Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth)

Marcus Edwards (Sporting Lisbon)

Chelsea

In

Estevao Willian (Palmeiras)

Out

Bashir Humphreys (Burnley)

Crystal Palace

Out

Joel Ward (released)

Jeffrey Schlupp (released)

Everton

Out

Ashley Young (released)

Asmir Begovic (released)

Joao Virginia (released)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (released)

Jack Harrison (end of loan)

Jesper Lindstrom (end of loan)

Orel Mangala (end of loan)

Armando Broja (end of loan)

Fulham

No completed moves yet.

Leeds United

Out

Joshua Guilavogui (released)

Liverpool

In

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia)

Out

Trent Alexander-Arnold (released)

Manchester City

Out

Kevin De Bruyne (released)

Manchester United

Out

Christian Eriksen (released)

Jonny Evans (released)

Victor Lindelof (released)

Newcastle United

No completed moves yet.

Nottingham Forest

Out

Jack Perkins (Northampton Town)

Sunderland

Out

Tommy Watson (Brighton)

Tottenham Hotspur

In

Luka Vuskovic (Hajduk Split)

West Ham United

Out

Aaron Cresswell (released)

Lukasz Fabianski (released)

Vladimir Coufal (released)

Danny Ings (released)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Out

Pablo Sarabia (released)