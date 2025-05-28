Premier League transfers: All ins and ons from the Summer 2025 transfer window
The Premier League’s transfer rumor mill has been buzzing early thanks to the Club World Cup allowing for transfers from June 1-10 before a six-day slumber.
Call it a training camp for our truth detectors, though here you won’t need any of that.
Every item below is a completed Premier League move, whether players skipping town or joining a new team.
It should be a wild summer as Manchester United is expected to undergo a big overhaul and plenty of other teams need an infusion of new talent.
Arsenal
No completed moves yet.
Aston Villa
In
Yasin Ozcan (Kasimpasa)
Out
Robin Olsen (released)
Bournemouth
In
Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient)
Out
Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid)
Jaidon Anthony (Burnley)
Brentford
In
Michael Kayode (Fiorentina)
Out
Ben Mee (released)
Brighton
In
Tommy Watson (Sunderland)
Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen)
Burnley
In
Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea)
Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth)
Marcus Edwards (Sporting Lisbon)
Chelsea
In
Estevao Willian (Palmeiras)
Out
Bashir Humphreys (Burnley)
Crystal Palace
Out
Joel Ward (released)
Jeffrey Schlupp (released)
Everton
Out
Ashley Young (released)
Asmir Begovic (released)
Joao Virginia (released)
Abdoulaye Doucoure (released)
Jack Harrison (end of loan)
Jesper Lindstrom (end of loan)
Orel Mangala (end of loan)
Armando Broja (end of loan)
Fulham
No completed moves yet.
Leeds United
Out
Joshua Guilavogui (released)
Liverpool
In
Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia)
Out
Trent Alexander-Arnold (released)
Manchester City
Out
Kevin De Bruyne (released)
Manchester United
Out
Christian Eriksen (released)
Jonny Evans (released)
Victor Lindelof (released)
Newcastle United
No completed moves yet.
Nottingham Forest
Out
Jack Perkins (Northampton Town)
Sunderland
Out
Tommy Watson (Brighton)
Tottenham Hotspur
In
Luka Vuskovic (Hajduk Split)
West Ham United
Out
Aaron Cresswell (released)
Lukasz Fabianski (released)
Vladimir Coufal (released)
Danny Ings (released)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Out
Pablo Sarabia (released)