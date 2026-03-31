Sweden, Turkiye, Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina qualify for 2026 World Cup via playoffs

Sweden, Turkiye, Czechia and Bosnia and Herzegovina are all heading to the 2026 World Cup this summer after the quartet claimed Europe’s final four places via the qualification playoffs on Tuesday.

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This will only be Bosnia and Herzegovina’s second trip to the World Cup as an independent nation (2014) and they did it in incredibly dramatic fashion, taking down powerhouse Italy in a penalty shootout in Zenica. Moise Kean scored the opener in the 15th minute and the Azzurri defended like their World Cup dreams depended on it after Alessandro Bastoni was sent off in the 51st. The 1-0 scoreline held until Haris Tabakovic pulled the home side level in the 79th. Italy’s Francisco Esposito and Bryan Cristante were unsuccessful from the spot and Gianluigi Donnarumma was unable to make a save.

That’ll be three straight World Cups without Italy — the four-time champions — in the tournament, after they previously failed to qualify in 2018 and 2022.

Sweden qualified by beating Poland 3-2 on home soil in Solna, with Anthony Elanga scoring first and Viktor Gyokeres bagging the winner in the 88th. The Swedes failed to qualify in 2022 after reaching the quarterfinals in 2018.

Turkiye hadn’t been to the World Cup since 2002, when they finished 3rd in South Korea and Japan. This is only their third time qualifying after debuting in 1954. Kerem Akturkoglu scored the only goal to beat Kosovo 1-0 in Pristina.

It’s a similar story for Czechia, who had only qualified once for the World Cup (2006) since the turn of the millennium. The Czechs went ahead of Denmark after just three minutes, before Joachim Andersen pulled Denmark level in the 72nd. Ladislav Krejci scrambled home a corner kick 10 minutes into extra-time to put Czechia back in front, but again the Danes equalized through Kasper Hogh in the 112th. It was a nightmare shootout for Denmark, though, as Rasmus Hojlund hit the crossbar, Anders Dreyer was stopped by Matej Kovar, and Mathias Jensen blazed one into the night sky in Prague.

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Czechia will join Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will join Canada, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B.

Turkiye will join the United States, Paraguay and Australia in Group D.

Sweden will join the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia in Group F.

Still up for grabs are the last two remaining places in this summers’ tournament, with DR Congo vs Jamaica (5 pm ET) and Iraq vs Bolivia (11 pm ET) still to be played on Tuesday, after which point the full 48-team field will be complete.