Things we learned (so far) from Week 21 of the 2023-24 Premier League season

Only half of the Premier League’s Week 21 games have been played, but they packed the punch of a full slate.

Manchester City reminded the Premier League what it looks like with the best attacking midfielder in the world during a wild comeback at fiesty Newcastle.

Man United reminded its fans that its star players can score, while Tottenham continued to flex its confidence and depth.

Aston Villa stumbled up front but showed strength at the back and Everton did the same. Chelsea gave its fans hopes of a top-four push, while Luton and Burnley left a six-pointer with one a-piece.

Let’s relive the first five fixtures of Week 21 with our writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards supplying analysis on the nine games played in England’s top flight.

Things we learned from Week 21 of the 2023-24 Premier League season

Kevin De Bruyne sends warning shot (and pass) to the Premier League

Newcastle 2-3 Man City

It only took a moment for Kevin De Bruyne to remind the world what he brings to one of the very best sides to ever hit a Premier League pitch. Entering the game in the 69th minute, the Belgian and his new, longer flaxen hair needed just five minutes to turn a 2-1 deficit to a 2-2 deadlock. De Bruyne’s low finish was beyond the reach of a diving Martin Dubravka and had an air of inevitability. And perhaps it should’ve been considering foreshadowing, because De Bruyne’s assist on Bobb’s winner will duel with the youngster’s finish as to which part was more sensational. The kid thanked his captain.

“I said thank you to him after,” Bobb said after the game. “He’s the only one in the world who could do that so to play with him is great. Not only one of the greatest players in the Premier League. He’s also like a very nice guy, helps the young lads a lot. He’s one of our captains so he definitely helps strengthen the team.”

The Premier League’s perennial assist leader is back, and capable of turning any team performance into a point or three. Did the rest of the league waste City’s time without him? -Nicholas Mendola

Hope springs eternal for playmakers on both sides

Man Utd 2-2 Spurs

An expensive striker delivers a vicious striker’s finish and sets up another goal. A one-time ‘next big thing’ forward assists on club debut. A down-on-his-luck 26-year-old forward gets a goal involvement for the second-straight game, while one who’d have carried the same label two months ago scores for the sixth time in his last six games.

Yep, whether you’re Rasmus Hojlund, Timo Werner, Marcus Rashford, or Richarlison, every single goal carried potentially major positive vibes en route to this points split. Hojlund’s day is just a bit above the other thanks to the nasty nature of his finish and the fine 1-2 on his assist, but Werner’s helper can allow Spurs supporters some early dreaming of whether Ange Postecoglou can take another talented player and help him find his very best. Given what Werner did for RB Leipzig before his first Premier League move — an up-and-down Chelsea tenure — that would be a top, top development for player, boss, and club. -Nicholas Mendola

Pochettino’s Blues learning how to grind it out

Chelsea 1-0 Fulham

It’s not great viewing but Chelsea have quietly won three in a row and four of their last five in the Premier League. They needed to. Most importantly, they needed to find ways to win games. Pochettino’s side showed plenty of style and creativity in the early months of the season but struggled to convert chances and were punished. Now, they’re less exciting to watch but they’re getting the job done. They’ve found a balance in the team, injuries are calming down and they can play with a higher intensity defensively for longer. Fulham still had a couple of chances on the counter but Chelsea limited them and did the basics well. They were still a little wasteful in attack but Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher and Raheem Sterling give them enough creativity to create openings and the presence of Armando Broja gives them a focal point to sustain and build attacks. It hasn’t been pretty for Chelsea but they’ve finally shown they can grind out wins when they’re not at their best and that has put them back in touching distance of the top six. Finishing in the top four will still be a big ask for this season but Chelsea have shown they are learning and they’re not making the same naive mistakes from earlier in the season. - Joe Prince-Wright

Everton immense at the back but can’t exploit Pau Torres absence

Everton 0-0 Aston Villa

The Toffees are a nightmare to play if you can’t stretch them out, and Villa had a lot of trouble with that on Sunday. Jarrad Branthwaite is quickly becoming one of the Premier League’s top defenders, and James Tarkowski remains reliable. Both men are the right mix of aggressive and big, with Amadou Onana ranging in front of them to keep the central space around the final third a problem for opposing attacks. The group is the reason Everton is unlikely to be in a relegation scrap even if their protest against the 10-point deduction is unsuccessful. Emiliano Martinez is the reason Villa wasn’t behind at the break, as Villa at times showed that Pau Torres’ absence was a real problem. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s breakaway would’ve been a goal on another day, but Martinez did well to deny the Toffes center forward. -Nicholas Mendola

Never-say-die attitude keeping Luton Town alive in relegation race

Burnley 1-1 Luton Town

Luton have won an additional seven points this season by scoring in the 80th minute or later, amounting to nearly half their points total thus far. Rob Edwards’ side ranks 2nd-lowest in terms of possession (37.8 percent per game) and passing percentage (73), and 4th-lowest in shots (11.1 per game), yet they have a legitimate shot at securing a second season in the Premier League — thanks, in large part, to their never-say-die mindset until the final whistle (and a bit of good fortune — see below). - Andy Edwards