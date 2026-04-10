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West Ham vs Wolves LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published April 10, 2026 01:46 PM

West Ham United look to climb out of the bottom three and heap more pressure on its relegation rivals when 20th-place Wolves visit the London Stadium on Friday.

WATCH West Ham v Wolves

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Wolves check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday
Venue: The London Stadium — East London
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Watch on USA

West Ham vs Wolves live updates, score: 3pm ET kickoff

West Ham lineup

Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Felipe, Castellanos

Wolves lineup

Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno, Andre, J. Gomes, Bellegarde, A. Gomes, Armstrong

West Ham vs Wolves preview

Irons boss Nuno Espirito Santo hopes to keep his improved former club from boosting their meager safety hopes, as Wolves are 13 points back of 17th-place Tottenham Hotspur with a maximum of 21 points left on their dance card.

WATCH West Ham v Wolves

Both teams are much improved from horrendous starts to the season. West Ham started 1W-1D-7L and only won thrice in their first 21 matches before going 4W-3D-3L since January 17.

Wolves were historically bad, not winning a Premier League match and drawing only three times before a Week 20 win over.... West Ham. They’ve since gone 3W-6D-4L including an active three-match unbeaten run that has come with wins over fourth-place Aston Villa and fifth-place Liverpool.

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Konstantinos Mavropanos (head), Jean-Clair Todibo (calf), Crysencio Summerville (lower leg), Alphonse Areola (calf)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Enso Medina (knee), Sam Johnstone (knock)

West Ham vs Wolves prediction

A draw won’t get West Ham out of the relegation zone because of goal differential (unless Spurs lose by 12 goals this weekend), and a point would essentially be a significant nail in Wolves’ relegation coffin. Both teams are spirited and committed, and it does seem like their seasons may dictate a draw, especially as West Ham are coming off a draining 120-minute FA Cup exit to Leeds. West Ham 1-1 Wolves.