Abdul
Fatawu

Latest News

Manchester United FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Nottingham Forest FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
Manchester City vs Manchester United predicted lineups, team news, analysis
Chelsea v Fulham - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Liverpool Training Session
How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Leeds United v Everton - Premier League
How to watch Fulham vs Leeds live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Brighton & Hove Albion FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur FC looks on during the...
How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Premier League prize money — How much is each table position worth?
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Group Stage-LAFC at Chelsea FC
Premier League injury news, 2025-26 season: Club-by-club injuries, suspensions, latest updates
197th Manchester Derby 2025 preview, predictions
September 11, 2025 11:11 AM
The Pro Soccer Talk panel dive into key storylines and predictions for the 197th Manchester Derby at the Etihad, where Man United has reason to feel "quite confident."
nbc_pst_manchesterderby_250911.jpg
10:53
197th Manchester Derby 2025 preview, predictions
nbc_plp_generationxgpartc_250902.jpg
7:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
nbc_plp_generationxgparta_250902.jpg
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal
nbc_plp_isakint_250902.jpg
2:11
Isak’s first interview since Liverpool transfer
nbc_plp_netbustersshow3_250902.jpg
25:37
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_t2r_chefulrecap_250902.jpg
4:30
VAR ‘changed the whole game’ in Chelsea’s win
nbc_plp_plrawszoboszlai_250902.jpg
7:19
PL RAW: Szoboszlai brings Anfield to its feet
nbc_plp_newwissa_250902.jpg
4:41
Highlights: Wissa’s best Premier League moments
nbc_pl_t2r_manuburnrecap_250902.jpg
9:38
What we learned from Man United’s win over Burnley
nbc_pl_t2r_livarsrecap_250902.jpg
16:47
Is Wirtz becoming a concern for Slot’s Liverpool?
