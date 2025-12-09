Latest News
Celebrating Haaland's historic 100th PL goal
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at Erling Haaland's historic scoring rate since joining Manchester City and praise the Norwegian star for making Premier League history.
Up Next
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
Celebrating Haaland's historic 100th PL goal
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at Erling Haaland's historic scoring rate since joining Manchester City and praise the Norwegian star for making Premier League history.
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
Villa went 'right through the heart' of Arsenal
The Generation xG crew analyzes Aston Villa's stunning 2-1 victory over Arsenal to blow the title race wide open after Matchweek 15.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 15.
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
Arsenal 'never looked comfortable' against Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Aston Villa's dramatic 2-1 victory over Arsenal in Mathweek 15.
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
Man City's shadow 'looms large' in title race
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Manchester City's impressive win against Sunderland where Pep Guardiola's side currently sit two points behind Arsenal for top spot in the league table.
PL Update: Bruno guides Man United past Wolves
PL Update: Bruno guides Man United past Wolves
Paul Burmeister, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's dominant display at the Molineux in a 4-1 win against Wolves in Matchweek 15.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man United Matchweek 15
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man United Matchweek 15
Watch full-match highlights from Manchester United's 4-1 rout of Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 15.
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd's win v. Wolves
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and Wolves manager Rob Edwards speak to the media following the Red Devils' 4-1 victory against Wolves in Matchweek 15.
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
Mount: Man United were 'ruthless' against Wolves
Mason Mount shares his takeaways from Manchester United's dominant 4-1 victory over Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 15.