Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 23
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 23.
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
The Generation xG crew take a closer look at Arsenal's struggles to generate open-play opportunities on Manchester United's goal in a 3-2 loss at the Emirates.
PL RAW: Man United stun Arsenal at the Emirates
Relive the sights and sounds from the Emirates where Manchester United stunned Arsenal to pick up all three points in Matchweek 23.
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
The Generation xG crew take a closer look at how Michael Carrick set up his Manchester United squad to take on Arsenal in a thrilling 3-2 win at the Emirates.
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
Wherever you are in the world, being able to support your favorite team is a necessity. To find your nearest club, https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/fans/supporters-clubs/welcome/.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 23
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 23 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Barry blasts Everton level with Leeds United
Thierno Barry scores his fourth goal in his last five matches to bring Everton level at 1-1 with Leeds United at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Justin slots home Leeds’ opener against Everton
Leeds find their breakthrough thanks to James Justin's well-placed strike to make it 1-0 against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Leeds United Matchweek 23
Watch full-match highlights from Leeds United's visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton in the final fixture of Matchweek 23.