 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rolex Paris Masters 2025 - Day 6
Sinner routs Zverev to set up Paris Masters final against Auger-Aliassime and move closer to No. 1
NCAA Football: Southern California at Nebraska
No. 23 USC comes back in 2nd half to beat Nebraska 21-17 and extend Huskers’ losing streak vs Top 25
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Mateer runs for decisive TD, leads No. 18 Oklahoma over No. 14 Tennessee 33-27

Top Clips

nbc_nba_dalvsdet_251101.jpg
HLs: Pistons take down Mavericks in Mexico City
Duren_MPX.jpg
Highlights: Duren dunks everything vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_cadeintv_251101.jpg
Cunningham feels the trust with Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rolex Paris Masters 2025 - Day 6
Sinner routs Zverev to set up Paris Masters final against Auger-Aliassime and move closer to No. 1
NCAA Football: Southern California at Nebraska
No. 23 USC comes back in 2nd half to beat Nebraska 21-17 and extend Huskers’ losing streak vs Top 25
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Mateer runs for decisive TD, leads No. 18 Oklahoma over No. 14 Tennessee 33-27

Top Clips

nbc_nba_dalvsdet_251101.jpg
HLs: Pistons take down Mavericks in Mexico City
Duren_MPX.jpg
Highlights: Duren dunks everything vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_cadeintv_251101.jpg
Cunningham feels the trust with Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueAston VillaAlex Moreno

Alex
Moreno

Latest News

Manchester City FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - Premier League - City Ground
How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League
Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after Reds snap losing skid
Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League
Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa: Opportunistic Reds snap losing skid through Salah, Gravenberch
Newcastle United v Fulham - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Premier League all-time goal leaders: Mo Salah passes Andy Cole for fourth all-time
US Cremonese v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers, USMNT players in Italy’s 2025-26 season
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea player ratings: Moises Caicedo sparkles in visitors’ win
PL Update: Chelsea smother Spurs; Arsenal impress
November 1, 2025 06:55 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Lee Dixon analyze an action-packed Saturday slate that saw Arsenal cruise past Burnley, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest share the spoils, Chelsea down Spurs, and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_251101.jpg
14:28
PL Update: Chelsea smother Spurs; Arsenal impress
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livavl_251101.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251101.jpg
1:30
Gravenberch doubles Liverpool’s lead over Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251101.jpg
1:21
Salah capitalizes on Martinez’s howler
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totche_251101.jpg
8:13
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totchepostgame_251101.jpg
1:41
Chelsea punish Spurs in derby win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251101.jpg
1:51
Pedro slots home Chelsea’s opener against Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulvwolextendedhighlights_251101.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Wolves Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burarsv2_251101.jpg
8:36
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Arsenal Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedsbrighton_251101.jpg
10:02
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Leeds Matchweek 10
Now Playing