Top News

sales_nas_creditone_talladega_251017.jpg
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2025 season
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Takeaways from Week 8 of College Football: Ohio State flexes its muscles; feel the Heisman Love

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_jeremiyahlovecomp_251018.jpg
Highlights: Love runs all over USC
nbc_cfb_uscvsnotredamev2_251018.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame outlasts USC in South Bend
nbc_b1g_wasvmich_251018.jpg
Highlights: Michigan beats Washington in Ann Arbor

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Premier LeagueArsenal FCAlexei Rojas

Alexei
Rojas

Latest News

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Liverpool FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
Liverpool vs Manchester United predicted lineups, team news, analysis
Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
FBL-ITA-SERIE A-ROMA-INTER
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers, USMNT players in Italy’s 2025-26 season
Fulham v Arsenal - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after Gunners slim win over Fulham
Fulham v Arsenal - Premier League
Fulham 0-1 Arsenal: Gunners outlast physical Cottagers through set-piece goal
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham - Premier League - Vitality Stadium
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Liverpool FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
How can Liverpool get back on track vs Manchester United? “It will be a cracking game”
PL Update: Chelsea force Forest's hand with Ange
October 18, 2025 03:50 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze an action-packed Saturday that saw Forest sack Ange Postecoglou immediately following a loss to Chelsea, Man City stifle Everton, and Arsenal edge past Fulham.
nbc_pl_plupdate_251018.jpg
20:47
PL Update: Chelsea force Forest’s hand with Ange
nbc_pl_livmunpreview_251018.jpg
1:55
How will Liverpool approach Man United showdown?
nbc_pl_nbapromo_251018.jpg
1:13
Most exciting NBA storylines ahead of tipoff
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251018.jpg
2:00
Arsenal ‘overcame’ difficult moments v. Fulham
nbc_pl_yatesintv_251018.jpg
4:00
Yates reacts to Nottingham Forest sacking Ange
nbc_pl_fulars_251018.jpg
10:48
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Arsenal Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_fularspostgamev2_251018.jpg
6:15
Arsenal’s defending proves too much for Fulham
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251018.jpg
1:25
Trossard nets Arsenal’s opener against Fulham
nbc_pl_bhanewhl_251018.jpg
11:35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_matetahattrick_251018.jpg
1:31
Mateta’s hat-trick for Palace against Bournemouth
