PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
Jon Champion, Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock analyze Leeds win over Palace, Arsenal's win against Everton, Man City's win vs. West Ham, Liverpool's away victory over Spurs, and more.
Jon Champion, Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock analyze Leeds win over Palace, Arsenal's win against Everton, Man City's win vs. West Ham, Liverpool's away victory over Spurs, and more.
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17
Watch full-match highlights from Crystal Palace's visit to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in Matchweek 17.
Devenny converts penalty to put CP on the board
It may be too little, too late for Crystal Palace, but Justin Devenny coolly converts from the penalty spot to get his team on the scoresheet against Leeds United.
Stach’s free kick gives Leeds’ fourth v. Palace
Leeds United on running riot against Crystal Palace, and Anton Stach joins the fun after executing a "sublime" free kick in stoppage to make it 4-1 for the home side.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Arsenal MWK 17
Watch full-match highlights from Arsenal's visit to Merseyside to take on Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Matchweek 17.
Ampadu pounces on loose ball for Leeds’ third goal
Ethan Ampadu's first Premier League goal for Leeds could not have come at a better time as he was the first to react to a loose ball in the box and give his team a 3-0 lead over Crystal Palace.
Calvert-Lewin tucks away LEE first goal against CP
Elland Road erupts thanks to some clever movement in the box from Dominic Calvert-Lewin that led to Leeds United's first goal against Crystal Palace.
Calvert-Lewin’s sneaky header gives LEE 2-0 lead
Leeds' Dominic Calvert-Lewin is continuing his excellent run of form after finding the back of the net for a second time against Crystal Palace, this time with a header at the back post.
ARS lead EVE through Gyokeres’ penalty kick
Following a VAR review, Arsenal are awarded a penalty kick and Viktor Gyokeres smashes the ball into the net to give his team a 1-0 lead over Everton.