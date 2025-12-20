 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 4-James Madison at Oregon
No. 5 Oregon beats No. 19 James Madison 51-34 in College Football Playoff opener
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia
College Football Playoff sets up for incredible quarterfinals: First thoughts on matchups
nbc_rtf_path_251207.jpg
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups

nbc_nba_lalvslac_kawhihl_251220.jpg
HLs: Leonard’s 32 lifts Clippers past Lakers
nbc_cbb_othergamehlsv2_251220.jpg
Kentucky, Michigan State fight off adversity
nbc_nba_gswcurryhls_251220.jpg
HLs: Curry’s 28 lifts Warriors to victory

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_nba_lalvslac_kawhihl_251220.jpg
HLs: Leonard’s 32 lifts Clippers past Lakers
nbc_cbb_othergamehlsv2_251220.jpg
Kentucky, Michigan State fight off adversity
nbc_nba_gswcurryhls_251220.jpg
HLs: Curry’s 28 lifts Warriors to victory

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Alfie
Pond

Latest News

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Arsenal surviving, not thriving as stale attack threatens Premier League title hopes
Everton v Arsenal - Premier League
Everton 0-1 Arsenal: Gyokeres penalty the difference as Gunners remain tame
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOL
What’s wrong with Tottenham Hotspur now?
Everton v Arsenal - Premier League - Hill Dickinson Stadium
Mikel Arteta reaction after Arsenal escape Everton with slim win via goofy penalty
Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Elland Road
Leeds 4-1 Crystal Palace: In-form hosts impress at Elland Road
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League
Spurs vs Liverpool player ratings: Who starred in red card-filled thriller?
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN CITY
Premier League all-time goal leaders — Haaland catches Drogba; Salah chasing Rooney, Kane
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League
Arne Slot, Thomas Frank, Hugo Ekitike reaction after Liverpool’s chaotic 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
December 20, 2025 08:53 PM
Jon Champion, Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock analyze Leeds win over Palace, Arsenal's win against Everton, Man City's win vs. West Ham, Liverpool's away victory over Spurs, and more.
