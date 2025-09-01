 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx
Hiedeman has 20 points and career-high 10 assists for first double-double as Lynx beat Wings 96-71
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres
Orioles beat the Padres 4-3 after All-Star reliever Jason Adam ruptures a quadriceps tendon
Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez reach women’s doubles quarterfinals at the US Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Antonio
Cordero

Latest News

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - 2025 FA Community Shield
Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for all 20 clubs in the 2025 summer window
Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League
Alexander Isak completes Premier League-record move to Liverpool; Wissa joins Newcastle
Italy Training Session & Press Conference
PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma set to join Man City as Ederson departs after 8 years
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Marc Guehi’s move to Liverpool off after Crystal Palace can’t find replacement
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL
William Saliba injury news — Latest update as Arsenal center back injured vs Liverpool, out of France squad
Newcastle United FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Alexander Isak set for Premier League record move from Newcastle to Liverpool
MLS: Friendly-Aston Villa at St. Louis CITY SC
Transfer deadline day: What do Manchester United, Chelsea, Spurs still need?
Liverpool v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final
Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Summer 2025: Time, date, predictions, how to watch live, full details
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - Premier League
Top 10 transfer targets who could move before Deadline Day in the Premier League
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL
Why didn’t Arsenal take more risks against Liverpool?
Guehi's reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
September 1, 2025 03:01 PM
The Sky Sports transfer deadline crew react to reports that Marc Guehi's transfer from Crystal Palace to Liverpool has collapsed at the 11th hour prior to the transfer deadline.
