MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Lineup and Misiorowski-led bullpen provide power as Brewers beat Cubs 7-3 for 2-0 lead in NLDS
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Blake Snell shines on mound and Dodgers hold off Phillies 4-3 for 2-0 lead in NLDS
WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women's National Team at Team WNBA
Silver says WNBA deal will get done, but relationship issues with the players must be repaired

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_raptorsdenver_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_okcvsdalv3_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_detvsmemv3_251006.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Grizzlies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueAxel Piesold

Axel
Piesold

Latest News

FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIERS-NOR-ITA
2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams
Egypt v Ethiopia - 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table
TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIER-NZL-NCL
Oceania (OFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying: New Zealand qualify automatically; New Caledonia reach playoffs
Australia v Japan - 2026 FIFA World Cup Round Three AFC Asian Qualifier
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, scores, results, table
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Final
USMNT, American history in the Premier League: Stats, pioneers, trivia
Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Premier League prize money — How much is each table position worth?
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League grades through Week 7: What we’ve learned about all 20 teams
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Moises Caicedo on Chelsea’s Premier League title hopes, confidence from Liverpool win and Kante comparisons
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Brentford v Manchester City - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford 0-1 Manchester City: Haaland, Donnarumma push City closer to top
Mustoe: Calafiori playing 'on a different level'
October 5, 2025 05:21 PM
Robbie Mustoe explains why Riccardo Calfiori is his underappreciated performer of the week after delivering another standout performance for Arsenal in a win over West Ham.
nbc_pl_2rob_mustoeua_251005.jpg
3:38
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
nbc_pl_2rob_earleua_251005_copy.jpg
5:33
Maresca building Chelsea into contenders
nbc_pl_2rob_preview_251005.jpg
3:13
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
nbc_pl_2rob_tzclip_251005.jpg
1:31
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_251005.jpg
22:44
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
5:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
nbc_pl_haalandintvv2_251005.jpg
1:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
2:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
3:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
nbc_pl_mw7allgoals_251005.jpg
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
