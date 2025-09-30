 Skip navigation
MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Schlittler strikes out 12 in postseason debut as Yankees beat Red Sox 4-0 to win Wild Card Series
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
NCAA champ penalized two shots for improving playing conditions at Sanderson
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2025 season

nbc_golf_lotter2_251002.jpg
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_gcblock2_251002.jpg
Analyzing Homa’s first round at Sanderson Farms
nbc_wnba_finalspreview_251002.jpg
LV offense vs. PHX defense headlines WNBA finals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ben
Broggio

Real Betis Balompie v Nottingham Forest FC - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
Europa League 2025-26 schedule, table: Premier League club schedules, results, scores, dates
Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted lineups: Team news, tactics, analysis
Liverpool v Everton - Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League - Molineux Stadium
How to watch Wolves vs Brighton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Galatasaray A.S. v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Hugo Ekitike injury news — Liverpool striker suffers leg injury in Champions League
FBL-EUR-C1-ATALANTA-BRUGGE
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Arsenal FC v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos: No problem for Gunners in Champions League win
Galatasaray A.S. v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Adams talks USMNT's expectations for World Cup
September 30, 2025 03:20 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are joined by USMNT and Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams in a special edition of The 2 Robbies Podcast to discuss the New York native's experience at Bournemouth, the World Cup, and more.
