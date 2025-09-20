 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana State
Nussmeier’s four touchdowns lead No. 3 LSU to dominant 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana
Lawrence_Bros_raw.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins the 450 SuperMotocross World Championship for the third time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
Takeaways from Week 4 of College Football: Indiana makes a statement, Clemson collapses again

Top Clips

nbc_smx_tomac_250921.jpg
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals
nbc_smx_hunter_250921.jpg
H. Lawrence ‘gutted’ after coming up short
nbc_smx_jett_250921.jpg
Jett battling mixed emotions after dueling brother

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana State
Nussmeier’s four touchdowns lead No. 3 LSU to dominant 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana
Lawrence_Bros_raw.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins the 450 SuperMotocross World Championship for the third time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
Takeaways from Week 4 of College Football: Indiana makes a statement, Clemson collapses again

Top Clips

nbc_smx_tomac_250921.jpg
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals
nbc_smx_hunter_250921.jpg
H. Lawrence ‘gutted’ after coming up short
nbc_smx_jett_250921.jpg
Jett battling mixed emotions after dueling brother

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueNewcastle UnitedBen Parkinson

Ben
Parkinson

Latest News

Manchester City v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Liverpool v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CHELSEA
Enzo Maresca reaction: Chelsea manager talks about defeat at Manchester United
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CHELSEA
Ruben Amorim reaction: What did Manchester United manager say after huge win against Chelsea?
Fulham v Brentford - Premier League
Fulham 3-1 Brentford: Cottagers surge to victory
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
Cole Palmer injury news — Chelsea star subbed off after 20 minutes vs Manchester United
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford
Winners and losers, as Man United top Chelsea in the Old Trafford downpour
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
Manchester United vs Chelsea player ratings: Who delivered and who stalled at Old Trafford?
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea: Red Devils win rambunctious clash
Manchester City FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Amorim: It's time for Man United to build momentum
September 20, 2025 07:16 PM
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim shares his takeaways from his side's nail-biting 2-1 win over Chelsea in Matchweek 5.
Up Next
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250920.jpg
3:56
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_250920.jpg
2:17
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250920.jpg
3:17
Maresca reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulbre_250920.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulbre_pinnockgoal_250920.jpg
1:28
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavtotehlv4_250920.jpg
10:47
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Spurs Matchweek 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulbre_wilsongoal_250920.jpg
1:19
Wilson slots home crisp pass to give Fulham lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulbre_iwobigoal_250920.jpg
1:18
Iwobi drills Fulham level against Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulbre_damsgaardgoal_250920.jpg
1:05
Damsgaard slots home Brentford’s opener v. Fulham
Now Playing
pl_fan_fest_copy.jpg
1:00
Recapping Day 1 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
Now Playing