Latest News
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
The Generation xG crew takes a deep dive into how Manchester City were able to stifle Liverpool's attack while exploiting their defensive weaknesses in a 3-0 win at the Etihad.
Up Next
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
The Generation xG crew takes a deep dive into how Manchester City were able to stifle Liverpool's attack while exploiting their defensive weaknesses in a 3-0 win at the Etihad.
Sunderland ‘believe’ they can beat any team
Sunderland 'believe' they can beat any team
The Generation xG crew praises Sunderland's performance in a dramatic four-goal draw with Arsenal and take a closer look at the performance of standout defender Daniel Ballard.
Are Chelsea fans too critical of Maresca?
Are Chelsea fans too critical of Maresca?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Chelsea's 3-0 win against Wolves that saw Enzo Maresca's side soar up to second place in the league table.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 11
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 11
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 11.
Is Amorim tinkering with Man United too much?
Is Amorim tinkering with Man United too much?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Spurs' 2-2 draw with Manchester United, where Tottenham Hotspur dropped two more points at home this season.
Arsenal, Sunderland were both ‘brilliant’ in draw
Arsenal, Sunderland were both 'brilliant' in draw
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise both Sunderland and Arsenal for putting on a football clinic at the Stadium of Light where both sides settled for a point in a four-goal thriller.
Doku, Man City were ‘a nightmare’ for Liverpool
Doku, Man City were 'a nightmare' for Liverpool
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Manchester City's dominant display at the Etihad in a 3-0 win over Liverpool in Matchweek 11.
PL RAW: Man City deliver masterclass v. Liverpool
PL RAW: Man City deliver masterclass v. Liverpool
Enjoy the sights and sounds from the Etihad, where Manchester City gave manager Pep Guardiola reason to celebrate his 1,000th game in management in a dominant win against Liverpool.
Trossard ‘is always there’ for Arteta, Arsenal
Trossard 'is always there' for Arteta, Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, for the first time in The 2 Robbies Podcast history, share their underappreciated performers selections from the same match.