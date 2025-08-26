 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks
Thomas sets WNBA single-season record with 7 triple-doubles as the Mercury beat the Sparks 92-84
NHL: Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks
San Jose city council approves deal to keep the Sharks in the city until 2051
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals’ Willson Contreras gets 6-game suspension for on-field tirade and plans to appeal

Top Clips

deega_budds_creek_bm.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Budds Creek biggest moments
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks
Thomas sets WNBA single-season record with 7 triple-doubles as the Mercury beat the Sparks 92-84
NHL: Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks
San Jose city council approves deal to keep the Sharks in the city until 2051
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals’ Willson Contreras gets 6-game suspension for on-field tirade and plans to appeal

Top Clips

deega_budds_creek_bm.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Budds Creek biggest moments
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueWest Ham UnitedCallum Marshall

Callum
Marshall

Latest News

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League Final 2025
When is the UEFA Champions League draw? How does it work?
Preston North End v Wrexham - Carabao Cup Second Round
League Cup 2025-26 LIVE scores, schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Transfer needs for all 20 Premier League teams in final week of the summer window
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for all 20 clubs in the 2025 summer window
Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League
Arne Slot, Eddie Howe reaction to Liverpool rescuing win after 10-man Newcastle’s insane comeback
Newcastle United FC v Everton FC - Premier League
Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Summer 2025: Time, date, predictions, how to watch live, full details
Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
How to watch Grimsby vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League
Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool: Teenage Ngumoha saves Reds after collapse vs 10-man Magpies
Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
August 26, 2025 02:41 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 2.
Up Next
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
7:58
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robarsenalleedsv2_250826.jpg
13:45
Gyokeres leads a ‘stacked’ Arsenal attack
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsmufulv2_250826.jpg
14:15
Examining Amorim’s biggest issues at Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robfrankerav2_250826.jpg
18:47
Spurs showcased tactical ‘flexibility’ v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250826.jpg
17:16
Defoe: West Ham are ‘a hard watch’ under Potter
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxparta_250826.jpg
19:38
Defoe ‘really impressed’ by Spurs’ midfield
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250826.jpg
12:40
Is Frank bringing the ‘long throw’ back in style?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_maxdowman_250826.jpg
1:28
Best moments from Dowman’s PL debut for Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestofeze_250826.jpg
4:35
Highlights: Eze’s best moments at Crystal Palace
Now Playing