 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Bristol playoff elimination race
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Schwarber hits 50th homer and Suárez strikes out 12 as Phillies extend lead over Mets with 9-3 win
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Sean Murphy will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his hip

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usvsjapan_250909.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
nbc_soccer_ussecondgoal_250909.jpg
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Bristol playoff elimination race
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Schwarber hits 50th homer and Suárez strikes out 12 as Phillies extend lead over Mets with 9-3 win
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Braves catcher Sean Murphy will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his hip

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usvsjapan_250909.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
nbc_soccer_ussecondgoal_250909.jpg
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueEverton FCCharly Alcaraz

Carlos
Alcaraz

Latest News

Egypt v Ethiopia - 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table
Nottingham Forest FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League
Ange Postecoglou named new Nottingham Forest manager
Jamaica v United States: Quarterfinals - Leg Two - 2024 Concacaf Nations League
USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino reportedly among Nottingham Forest candidates to replace Nuno
Manchester United FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Premier League managers: Current bosses, all-time records
FBL-ENG-PR-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-LEICESTER
Nuno Espirito Santo sacked by Nottingham Forest
FBL-WC-2026-QUALIFIERS-NOR-ITA
2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams
PL25-26_KC25_REGISTRATION_16x9.jpg
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Kansas City in September 2025: How to get tickets, dates, details
Manchester United FC v Leicester City FC - Premier League
Report: Andre Onana to join Trabzonspor on loan from Manchester United
United States v South Korea - International Friendly
USMNT 0-2 South Korea: Son the star as Yanks again lose to good opposition
Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Premier League prize money — How much is each table position worth?
'Brilliant' Bournemouth take care of Spurs
September 2, 2025 03:31 PM
The Generation xG crew analyzes how Bournemouth were able to tactically dominant Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 3.
Up Next
nbc_plp_generationxgpartc_250902.jpg
7:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_plp_generationxgparta_250902.jpg
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_plp_isakint_250902.jpg
2:11
Isak’s first interview since Liverpool transfer
Now Playing
nbc_plp_netbustersshow3_250902.jpg
25:37
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 3
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_chefulrecap_250902.jpg
4:30
VAR ‘changed the whole game’ in Chelsea’s win
Now Playing
nbc_plp_plrawszoboszlai_250902.jpg
7:19
PL RAW: Szoboszlai brings Anfield to its feet
Now Playing
nbc_plp_newwissa_250902.jpg
4:41
Highlights: Wissa’s best Premier League moments
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_manuburnrecap_250902.jpg
9:38
What we learned from Man United’s win over Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_livarsrecap_250902.jpg
16:47
Is Wirtz becoming a concern for Slot’s Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
5:21
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
Now Playing