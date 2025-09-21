Latest News
PL Update: Arsenal salvage point against Man City
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps analyze an action-packed Sunday slate that saw Arsenal squeeze out a point against Manchester City, Newcastle struggle for a point at Bournemouth and 10-man Sunderland earn a point from Villa.
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps analyze an action-packed Sunday slate that saw Arsenal squeeze out a point against Manchester City, Newcastle struggle for a point at Bournemouth and 10-man Sunderland earn a point from Villa.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 5 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
Enjoy the sights and sounds from a wild Day 2 of the Premier League Kansas City Fan Fest.
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery explains why he's upset with his team's performance in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Sunderland.
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on his side's performance in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.
Best moments from the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
Rebecca Lowe, Jermaine Defoe, Tim Howard and the 2 Robbies share their favorite moments from Kansas City this weekend.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man City Matchweek 5
Relive full-match highlights from Manchester City's visit to London to take on Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 5.
Takeaways from Arsenal’s tense draw with Man City
Rebecca Lowe, Jermaine Defoe, and the rest of the chaps react to Arsenal snatching a point in injury time against Manchester City at the Emirates.
Martinelli chips Donnarumma to bring Arsenal level
There's late drama at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli times his run to perfection and is able to loft his effort over the head of the Manchester City goalkeeper to make it 1-1 in the 93rd minute.