Latest News
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka sits down with Joe Prince-Wright about embracing his role as a leader, what he's aiming to accomplish in his career and his love for the Boston Celtics.
Up Next
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka sits down with Joe Prince-Wright about embracing his role as a leader, what he's aiming to accomplish in his career and his love for the Boston Celtics.
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
Soak in the sights and sounds from the Stadium of Light during Sunderland's stunning win against Newcastle in Matchweek 16.
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
Check out these 10 Premier League stars that will light up the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations!
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at how Daniel Farke's tactical tweaks have made Leeds a more formidable side in recent weeks as they look to survive their fight against relegation.
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
The Generation xG crew examines how Sunderland were able to stifle Newcastle in a monumental victory in the Tyne-Wear Derby.
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
'The Morgan Rogers Show' leads Villa to contention
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Aston Villa's comeback win against West Ham and discuss the emergence of Morgan Rogers as a consistent threat in Unai Emery's side.
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
Ekitike 'is Liverpool's savior' this season
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss the state of Liverpool following their win over Brighton despite the off-field drama concerning Mohamed Salah, the on-field struggles of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and more.
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
Foden has Man City 'looming' over title race
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Manchester City's recent form following their win over Crystal Palace and heap praise on Phil Foden for his return to form this season.
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
'Creativity is a concern' for Arsenal this season
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Arsenal's narrow win against Wolves and share their thoughts on some possible issues plaguing the Gunners this season despite sitting atop the table in Matchweek 16.