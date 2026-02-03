 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Southern California
Alijah Arenas scores career-high 29 points to lead USC past Indiana 81-75
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Washington Wizards
Cavaliers, Clippers reportedly swap James Harden, Darius Garland: Roster fallout and fantasy impact
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
Betting Super Bowl LX: How to Play Squares

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phxpor_digitalhit_260203.jpg
Allen, Gillespie carry Suns over Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_gillespiepostintv_260203.jpg
Gillespie shining in the spotlight for Suns
nbc_nba_phxpor_260203.jpg
Highlights: Suns turn up the heat, defeat Blazers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Southern California
Alijah Arenas scores career-high 29 points to lead USC past Indiana 81-75
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Washington Wizards
Cavaliers, Clippers reportedly swap James Harden, Darius Garland: Roster fallout and fantasy impact
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
Betting Super Bowl LX: How to Play Squares

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phxpor_digitalhit_260203.jpg
Allen, Gillespie carry Suns over Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_gillespiepostintv_260203.jpg
Gillespie shining in the spotlight for Suns
nbc_nba_phxpor_260203.jpg
Highlights: Suns turn up the heat, defeat Blazers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueChelsea FCCharlie Holland

Charlie
Holland

Latest News

Arsenal v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg
Arsenal 1-0 (4-2 agg) Chelsea: Gunners hold on to reach League Cup final
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
January transfer window winners and losers: Aggressive Man City, baffling Liverpool, decisive Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - St James' Park
How to watch Man City vs Newcastle live, League Cup semifinal: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Chelsea FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
St Mirren v Celtic - Premier Sports Cup Final
Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, Liverpool add teenage transfers in January window
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN CITY
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Burnley v Norwich City - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Turf Moor
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Sunderland v Burnley - Premier League - Stadium of Light
Sunderland 3-0 Burnley: Black Cats jinx punchless Clarets
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Transfer Deadline Day as it happened: Strand Larsen joins Palace but Mateta doesn’t leave South London
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth - Premier League
How to watch Transfer Deadline Day live: Stream, details, TV channel
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 24
February 3, 2026 01:38 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 24.
Up Next
nbc_pl_netbustersmw24_260203.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 24
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw24allgoals_260202_copy.jpg
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sunbur_260202.jpg
9:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sungoal1v2_260202.jpg
1:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260202.jpg
1:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260202.jpg
1:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robinsonintv_260202.jpg
13:51
Robinson enjoys ‘pressure’ of World Cup hopes
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesearledominic_260201.jpg
2:13
Solanke proves he’s a legitimate threat for Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiescitytz_260201.jpg
1:37
Man City ‘lacks winning mentality’ this season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoecasemiro_260201.jpg
2:48
Casemiro’s class on display under Carrick
Now Playing