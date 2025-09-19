 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: USA TODAY 301
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire
Texas A&M University vs University of Notre Dame
What College Football games are on today? Week 4 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: USA TODAY 301
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire
Texas A&M University vs University of Notre Dame
What College Football games are on today? Week 4 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueLeicester CityChris Popov

Chris
Popov

Latest News

Brentford v Chelsea - Premier League
How to watch Fulham vs Brentford live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford
How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Brentford v Chelsea - Premier League
Manchester United vs Chelsea predicted lineups, team news, analysis
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
PL25-26_KC25_REGISTRATION_16x9.jpg
Premier League Fan Fest Kansas City September 2025: How to get tickets, dates, details
Manchester United v ACF Fiorentina - Pre-Season Friendly
Three things Manchester United, Ruben Amorim must fix before they can move on
Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League
How to watch Liverpool vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
ACF Fiorentina v SSC Napoli - Serie A
Serie A 2025-26 season — Schedule, leading scorers, table, USMNT players
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool v. Everton Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Trends, and an Expert Pick
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
September 19, 2025 10:16 AM
From Tim Howard to Brian McBride, Crystal Palace and USMNT defender Chris Richards looks back on classic kits from American legends in the Premier League.
Up Next
nbc_pl_richardsclassicplkitsfeature_250919.jpg
7:15
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxptc_250916.jpg
12:19
Spotlighting Arsenal’s ‘fantastic’ summer signings
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plraw_250916.jpg
8:01
PL RAW: Haaland, Foden turn Manchester blue
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxptb_250916.jpg
11:11
PL Masterclass: Leno, Fulham’s brick wall
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxpta_250916.jpg
23:00
Analyzing Amorim’s tactical red flags at Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbusters_250916.jpg
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rmancity_250916.jpg
17:53
Man City take down ‘unconvincing’ Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rzubi_250916.jpg
14:11
Zubimendi’s heroics guide Arsenal past Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rsalah_250916.jpg
10:29
Liverpool win again despite imperfections
Now Playing
nbc_pst_bayche_250915.jpg
9:38
Chelsea set for ‘really good test’ against Bayern
Now Playing