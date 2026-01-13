 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Texas
Texas hands No. 10 Vanderbilt its first loss of the season with a dominant 80-64 win
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
JT Toppin records 6th consecutive double-double as No. 15 Texas Tech beats Utah 88-74
UCLA v Minnesota
Rice, Betts lead No. 3 UCLA past Minnesota 76-58 to win 10th straight game

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_texastechutah_260114.jpg
Highlights: Anderson, Toppin lead TTU over Utah

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueTottenham HotspurConor Gallagher

Conor
Gallagher

Latest News

FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 50-NIG-MAR
Nigeria 0-0 Morocco: AFCoN hosts win in penalties, will face Senegal in final
Chelsea v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg
Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal: Garnacho’s goals give Blues lifeline in League Cup semifinal
FBL-ENG-LCUP-CHELSEA-ARSENAL
League Cup 2025-26: How to watch, semifinal schedule, fixtures, results, dates
FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 49-SEN-EGY
Senegal 1-0 Egypt: Sadio Mane’s late winner sends Lions of Teranga back to AFCoN final
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium
How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live: Derby stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-PR-BRENTFORD-NOTTINGHAM FOREST
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-EXETER
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg
Newcastle 0-2 Manchester City: Semenyo, Cherki topple League Cup holders in semifinal first leg
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
January 13, 2026 01:17 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 21.
Up Next
netbusters_david_copy.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
3:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_updatev2_260108.jpg
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_260108.jpg
5:53
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25of2025v2_260108.jpg
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_260108.jpg
3:45
Arteta: Arsenal ‘lacked quality’ in front of goal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_260108.jpg
11:13
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw21allgoals_260108.jpg
11:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arslivpostgame_260108.jpg
4:32
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsliv_260108.jpg
8:43
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 21
Now Playing