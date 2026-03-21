Latest News
PL Update: Brighton stun Reds, Everton rout Blues
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Brighton's stunner against Liverpool, Everton's rout of Chelsea, Fulham's comeback against Burnley, and Brentford's draw with Leeds at Elland Road.
Up Next
PL Update: Brighton stun Reds, Everton rout Blues
PL Update: Brighton stun Reds, Everton rout Blues
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Brighton's stunner against Liverpool, Everton's rout of Chelsea, Fulham's comeback against Burnley, and Brentford's draw with Leeds at Elland Road.
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Brentford Matchweek 31
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Brentford Matchweek 31
Watch full-match highlights from Brentford's visit to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in Matchweek 31.
Beto dinks Everton 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
Beto dinks Everton 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
Hill Dickinson Stadium is rocking after Beto's cheeky finish over Robert Sanchez to give the Toffees a well-earned 1-0 lead against Chelsea.
Beto nutmegs Sanchez to make it 2-0 for Everton
Beto nutmegs Sanchez to make it 2-0 for Everton
It's another terrible mistake from Robert Sanchez as he allows Beto's shot to sneak through his legs and across the goal line to give Everton a 2-0 lead against Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Ndiaye’s belter gives Everton 3-0 lead v. Chelsea
Ndiaye's belter gives Everton 3-0 lead v. Chelsea
The rout is on as Iliman Ndiaye's spectacular finish brings Hill Dickinson Stadium to its feet to make it 3-0 against Chelsea.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
Extended HLs: Everton v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
Watch full-match highlights from Chelsea's trip north to Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton in Matchweek 31.
King strikes Fulham level with Burnley
King strikes Fulham level with Burnley
Fulham's teenage sensation Josh King, 19, scores his first Premier League goal for the club at a crucial time to make it 1-1 against Burnley at Craven Cottage.
Wilson blasts Fulham 2-1 ahead of Burnley
Wilson blasts Fulham 2-1 ahead of Burnley
Who else but Harry Wilson? Fulham's magician strikes again as he cuts inside and powers the Cottagers 2-1 in front of Burnley at Craven Cottage.
Jimenez lifts Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley
Jimenez lifts Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley
Josh Laurent is sent off for bringing down Raul Jimenez inside the box, allowing the 34-year-old to step up and convert from the spot to give Fulham a 3-1 lead against Burnley.