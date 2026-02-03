Latest News
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 24
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 24.
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 24.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 24 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
Watch full-match highlights from Burnley's visit to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland in Matchweek 24.
Diarra's shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
Habib Diarra won't get credit for the goal on the scoresheet, but it was his attempt that took a wicked deflection into the back of the Burnley net to give Sunderland a 1-0 lead at the Stadium of Light.
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
It's poor goalkeeping from Martin Dubravka, but take nothing away from Habib Diarra's strike to give Sunderland a 2-0 advantage over Burnley at the Stadium of Light.
Talbi's belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
It's an absolutely stunning strike from Chemsdine Talbi, who ignites the Stadium of Light to give Sunderland a commanding 3-0 lead over Burnley.
Robinson enjoys 'pressure' of World Cup hopes
Fulham's Antonee Robinson sits down with Telemundo Deportes to discuss his return from injury, the pressure of performing at a high level in the Premier League, representing the USMNT, and more.
Solanke proves he's a legitimate threat for Spurs
Robbie Earle explains why Dominic Solanke is his underappreciated performer of the week after scoring a brace for Spurs in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
Man City 'lacks winning mentality' this season
Robbie Mustoe explains why Manchester City aren't ready to win the Premier League title this season following their 2-2 draw with Spurs.